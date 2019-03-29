There is a moment in the course of the sporting event where all the cheering completely fades away. Conversations once comprised of full-throated screaming vanish. Athletes drop to a knee. Others wince, some pray.
Nothing deletes the fun from the fun and games like an injured athlete.
It is within that vacuum of sound that sports’ most underrated hero goes to work.
March is National Athletic Training Month. It’s a time of year designed to help spread awareness of the vital work done by athletic trainers all over the country each and every day. And, yes, I know March is nearly over. However, it’s perfectly acceptable to convey your appreciation for the athletic trainer far into April – and beyond.
Trainers don’t get interviewed on SportsCenter, and fans don’t clamor for their autographs. But in a lot of ways, they’re the real MVPs – Most Valuable Physicians.
It’s a lot more than taping up ankles and giving pregame rubdowns. The old idea of “rub some dirt on it, walk it off” was antiquated decades ago, but it’s even more out-of-touch today. These licensed health care professionals are some of the busiest people at the game, because the scope of their expertise knows no bounds.
In football, the trainer stands on the front lines of the battle against concussion detection and prevention. As a football parent, I couldn’t be more thankful for them. Before my son Cooper ever took up the game in the fall of 2017, I was frazzled – and I don’t normally do frazzled. But I’d attended too many football games over the years and witnessed too many ugly, full-speed collisions to feel much sense of peace about sending my son out into that fray for the first time.
Want to know what calmed my nerves? A conversation with a trainer. A couple of months before the season, I sat down with Jody Moore, a longtime trainer and the high school coordinator for Waco’s Southwest Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics. I was working on a story about concussions in Texas high school football, and one of the people I interviewed for the piece was Jody. Not only did he educate me about the ever-increasing level of awareness on all levels of the game, but he unwittingly gave me a better understanding of the types of safeguards surrounding today’s players, including my soon-to-be helmet-wearing son.
The best trainers seem to hang around forever. They last longer than Twinkies. Gary Vitti sat on the Los Angeles Lakers’ bench for so long (32 years) that he spanned 16 different head coaches. (Not to mention eight titles, three more than Lakers legend Magic Johnson.) Vitti also went from some curly, Welcome Back Kotter-hair when he started with the Lakers, to a slick-headed Samuel L. Jackson look by the time he retired at the end of the 2016 season.
Closer to home, it’s impossible to measure the impact that Mike Sims made on the Baylor football program. Sims served as an athletic trainer at Baylor for 42 years before stepping away in 2017. In that time, he worked 476 consecutive Baylor football games, starting in the Grant Teaff era and leading all the way into the Matt Rhule regime. That’s truly legendary stuff.
But Sims isn’t an outlier. Great, dedicated athletic trainers abound in the Central Texas area. I can’t help but think of men and women like Jerry Williams at University High School, Keith “Doc” Patterson at La Vega, David Chandler, Alex Olson, Kevin Robinson and others at Baylor, and Becky Railsback at MCC, among others.
They’re as much a part of their teams as anyone. They don’t call plays, but they do make the all-important call on whether an athlete should continue playing or not. They don’t guide the offense down the field, but they do guide the running backs and receivers (among others) through the rehabilitation process, helping them return to action at the proper time.
And, sure, they’ll even tape an ankle or two (thousand).
So, when the game grows offertory hymn-silent and some young ballplayer is writhing on the field in pain, everyone suddenly is struck with the exact same thought – where’s the trainer?
Oh, wait. There they are – sprinting to the field to help. They’re always ready and willing to serve at the most stressful moments of the game. It’s a thankless job most days, but not today.
Thanks, gang.