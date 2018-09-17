Brice Cherry: Time to let my second home (and family) take Center stage
If you’re like me, your home away from home is your office, your place of employment. Like it or not, you’re bound to end up spending a lot of time there.
If you’re still like me, your home away from that other home is the gym. It’s where you go to sweat away the stresses of the first two homes. There are many quality fitness centers in the Waco area. Perhaps you’re a Y guy, or maybe you’re a lady who’s really into the crossfit scene. More power to you — keep grinding.
Indulge me, if you will, while I allow you to peek through the doors of my personal fitness hub — The Center.
First, know this — this isn’t a commercial. You do you. If you’re out there and trying to get (or stay) in shape, that’s great. Honestly, you don’t even have to be a member of a gym in order to exercise. You can jog around the neighborhood, hike the walking path each night, lift weights in your garage. Heck, you can dust off your old Beta VCR and shake your tail feathers to videotapes of Jane Fonda or Richard Simmons. It all works.
So, this isn’t a commercial. Think of it more as a love letter, an homage to one of my favorite destinations in all of Waco.
The Center is the 125,000-square foot recreation facility owned and run by my home church, Columbus Avenue Baptist. It’s not limited to use for only church members, though, as any member of the public can pay a nominal monthly fee and use the facility. In fact, The Center hosts some 1,500 visitors in an average month, roughly 65 percent of whom aren’t members of CABC. Our senior pastor, Josh Vaughan, calls it “the front door of the church.”
It’s a big ol’ honking door, though. We’re talking four floors, plus a basement. Several decades ago, The Center was one of Waco’s YMCA buildings, until the church purchased it and renovated it as a multipurpose recreational facility.
My dear friend Glenn Dyer was in charge of overseeing and running the facility in those early days — it first opened to the public as part of CABC in 1995, according to church records — and he said that one of the major early tasks was trying to clear the massive building of all of the pigeons and rats. Downtown Waco rats are bold, too. Gangster rats, even. My buddy Jeff Cockerham, another former director of The Center who is among the small army of people who have actually lived in the basement apartments there, recalled a time when he came across a pack of rats feasting on a dead cat. (Yes, I know … ewwwww.)
The rodents have, as far as I know, long since been removed as houseguests, and fortunately the people are much friendlier. While The Center has all the modern-day amenities you’d want in a recreation facility — basketball court, racquetball courts, swimming pool, a couple of weight rooms, walking track, aerobics room — it’s the people who make the place truly special.
In my 20 years in Waco, I’ve encountered folks who I probably would have never met otherwise had it not been for The Center. You might come for the workout, but you stay for the friendships.
Granted, the workout is important, too. Many people dream about having a mansion-sized home equipped with their own personal gymnasium. Which sounds pretty cool, don’t get me wrong. But I don’t really need that. I’ve got The Center, where the Daniel Miner Gym — named for a late church member who was instrumental in getting it off the ground — doubles as my own personal playground much of the week.
I’ve coached, played and officiated more basketball games there than I could possibly ever remember. I’m a charter member of the NBA, the Noon Basketball Association, and I hope to keep firing up “jump” shots — you might be able to slip a Waco Trib sports section under my feet on the vertical leap — as long as I’m physically able. If I need to, I’ll just make the switch to wheelchair basketball some day.
The guys who have shot a ball in that gym in “NBA” games cover every manner of skill level on the spectrum. Everything from highly killed former Baylor (and other college) basketball players to dudes who couldn’t hit the broad side of the backboard. We have an open immigration policy, we welcome all kinds. (Just know that if you stink, I’m putting you on the other guy’s team.)
Every Saturday in January and February, the gym also hosts dozens of Upward Basketball games, for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. (OK, shameless commercial break, even though I promised — registration for Upward Basketball is going on now, if you’re interested.) Personally, I’ve been coaching for so long that I’ve come across kids who I had on my team 20 years ago who are now starting their own kid-coaching journeys.
Upward is a gift to the community. I’ve literally seen lives transformed through that league.
But it’s not just a basketball gym, no sir. The Center has hosted every kind of sport — every kind of event — imaginable. Morgan Lyons, a former Center worker, recalled that one of the wildest uses of every nook and cranny of the building came during games of Sardines. Apparently, and this was news to me, it’s a reverse hide-and-seek game, where one person hides and the rest of the group tries to find them. Because The Center is so big with so many hidden crevices and hallways, there are countless places to hide, and so one round might take an hour or more, Morgan said.
I’ve also seen The Center host ga-ga ball, flag football, axe-throwing, dodgeball, archery, rifle shooting, and diving contests. The Waco Table Tennis Club moved its tables there several years back. The gym transforms into a raceway for a couple of days every winter for the Pinewood Derby. And where do you think many of those preteen racers built their bandsaw-sliced dragsters? Why, in the wood shop down in the basement of The Center, of course.
Once, we took the RAs over to the gym to play a game called Cheesesteak, which can be loosely described as a combination of every sport you can think of. (A lot cooler than the movie BASEketball, though.) There were balls flying in every direction. It took a dozen men just to keep score. Needless to say, the kids LOVED it.
My connection to The Center runs deep. I’ve spilled blood, sweat and tears there — thankfully more perspiration than the other two. Part of the date where I asked my wife to marry me passed through The Center’s fireside room. I held my bachelor party there, in the gym. My kids learned to swim, and blew out candles on their birthday cakes within those walls. I’ve eaten, slept and breathed that place, my home away from home away from home.
But, again, take out the people and it’s just a big, empty building. They’re the lifeblood.
Over the years, there have been occasional days where I’ve been the only one to show up for the NBA. Those days aren’t nearly as fun as the others. I’d much rather play with any of my regular (or irregular) cohorts, from Alan to Keith to Joe to Nick to Jacobo to Shawn to Jason to Hacker to Jeff to Brad to Donnell to Shone (who once saved a ball from going out of bounds by throwing it off my face) to Big Ronald to the other Ronald who wore pennies in his ears (what was that about?) to Herky-Jerky Steve to Uncle Chuckie to the twins, Jacob and Mark, to Fred and Terrance and Chris and Ahmad and everyone else who ever laced up their high-tops for a game. Full-court or half-court, it’s all good. Ball up.
I’m also perpetually grateful for the staff, who for more than two decades has transformed a four-story building into a beacon for the community, a place where ministry happens every day. I’m thankful for Glenn and Jeff and Barry and Jason and Brandal and Morgan and Elizabeth, and many others whose names are no less important, but I’m at risk of losing my reader while the column devolves into an Oscar speech. I can almost hear the orchestra warming.
The point is, when you find your second (or third) home, the people who live and work and play there become your extended family. And, so, whenever you visit, they’re the ones who actually make you feel at home.
They say home is where the heart is, and that’s true of my regular workout facility. There exists a permanent spot in my heart for that big ol' building.
Somewhere near the Center, I’d expect.