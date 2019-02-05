Brice Cherry: The man who wrote the book on football finally put it in book form
Let’s say you’re an avid Bible reader. Imagine, if you will, a devotional book that consists of all of your favorite passages and scripture references.
For me (and other football fanatics living in the Lone Star State), just such a book now exists.
OK, I’m talking about the “bible” – little b – of Texas football, that being Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine. (To be clear – I enjoy reading the Holy Bible, too, or else I’d better give up my side gig as a Sunday School teacher.) Campbell has a new book out, sizzling-hot off the presses, published by Texas A&M University Press, that features many of his favorite football-related columns and stories from over the decades.
Yeah, I know what I’ll be doing in my spare time over the next week or two. Guess I’d better return my library books.
Campbell, 93, needs no introduction, of course. Everyone’s favorite Texas sportswriter remains a prolific writer even as a nonagenarian. But, believe it or not, he’d never written a book before.
Until now.
This project has unfolded more than two years in the making. And Dave said he can’t actually take credit for the inspiration.
“To be very honest about it, the idea came from my daughter, Becky,” Campbell said, during an interview on Tuesday afternoon at his Waco home. “Becky told me when I was driving home one day from Austin, I think, we were trying to sell stuff for Texas Football, for Drayton McLane, really. He owns it. … Becky said, ‘Daddy, Drayton McLane has plenty of money. Why don’t you do a book on the stuff you’ve written?’ That’s where it all started. It wasn’t my idea.”
A rather inspired idea, wouldn’t you say? But ideas don’t grow legs overnight. “It had a lot of ups and downs,” Campbell said, of the book’s journey from recommendation to publication.
Campbell went through a couple of potential publishers before hooking up with A&M Press. (God bless those Aggies.) The project also hit a pothole when Hollis Biddle, Dave’s longtime friend and journalism partner, died in March 2017. Hollis had been Dave’s right-hand man, especially in helping to transfer his old columns from print to an electronic format.
Fortunately, the project carried on.
The most impossible task had to be paring down nearly 70 years worth of football coverage into the most prized pieces. These are Dave Campbell stories, y’all. Do you go with this golden nugget or that one? Alas, even a handful of the stories that Dave selected for the book ended up on the cutting-room floor. (Good news, though. Dave is already planning “Book Two,” as he called it, which will include some of those aforementioned omissions.)
Dave had originally hoped to have the book out on shelves before last Christmas. But he discovered that the book publishing world doesn’t move at the same pace as a daily newspaper, or even an annual magazine. There are unforeseen snafus that arise, and must be overcome, before a book ever makes it to print.
But it’s finally, blissfully complete. The 276-page hardcover beauty – it’s the size of a coffee table book, but with better prose – uses a variety of photos throughout that speak volumes, too. On one page, it’s Bear Bryant gripping one of his players in a tight “Bear” hug following a big Texas A&M win, on another it’s SMU’s Eric Dickerson showing off his famous elongated gait, sprinting through the University of Arkansas’s defense. Naturally, many of the cover shots from Texas Football Magazine are sprinkled throughout as well.
Campbell also tapped some of his old friends and colleagues to help flesh out the book. So in addition to many of Dave’s own stories and columns, readers will also discover stories written by the likes of Biddle, Al Ward, Jim Montgomery, David Casstevens, Kate Hairopoulos, Kevin Sherrington, and others. It’s kind of like attending a John Wooden Basketball Camp, and getting instruction from Dean Smith and Bobby Knight thrown in for free.
The end result is a book that fans of both football and quality sportswriting will appreciate. Dave said that the book will soon be available in Barnes and Noble locations around the state. The Tribune-Herald also plans to have autographed copies for sale in the coming weeks.
Asked if he was happy with the finished product, Dave uncurled that familiar smile and said, “Oh yes, I’m pleased.”
He hopes fans and readers will be, too. (I’ll bet you my next paycheck they’ll be more than satisfied.)
How could they not? For Dave, covering and writing about football has always been a labor of love. But don’t take it from me, take it from the man itself, as he noted in this excerpt from the book:
“I had started at the (Tribune-Herald) newspaper in 1942, when I was 17 years old. I thought that old newspaper office on South Sixth Street in Waco was the most exciting place in the world back then. World War II was going on, and if some major event happened, five bells would ring on the Associated Press teletype machine when the story would start come across. I was hooked on the newspaper business from that point on. So when I returned home after the war and got the opportunity to begin covering high school and college football, it was a tremendous thrill.
“It still is.”