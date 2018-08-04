Brice Cherry: T.O.'s Hall of Fame snub shows that he's selfish to the end
Hey, T.O., what do your initials stand for?
Wait, I’ve got it. Totally Obnoxious. No? How about Terribly Ostentatious? You’re kidding – that’s not it, either? Oh, oh! It’s clear now! Tastelessly Objectionable.
Football is supposed to be the ultimate team game. By skipping Saturday’s Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony, Terrell Owens pulled the ultimate “me” move.
Ideally, teamwork imbues the best of all sport. Yet in football it’s absolutely essential. One guy can stand around and dribble the clock away in soccer or basketball. (Lord knows my beloved Houston Rockets run their fair share of isolation plays.) In baseball, a fielder could potentially stand motionless for innings on end, assuming the ball wasn’t hit in his direction.
But football demands unanimous participation. Tom Brady may be the best quarterback on the planet, but he wouldn’t last a second without the line blocking in front of him. It’s that way on every single play – for football to work right, you need 11 guys on both sides doing their jobs. One missed assignment can lead to disastrous results.
That doesn’t mean there’s no room for individuals, for lone wolves, for iconoclasts. Football’s history books are busting at the binding with showmen. But a touchdown doesn’t belong to only the guy who scored it, either.
This is where Owens misses the point.
This should have been his day. He somehow viewed an occasion where he would have been applauded, been showered with admiration, and decided that it wasn’t enough for him. Um … narcissistic much, Terrell?
I guess we shouldn’t really be surprised. Let me be clear – I never disliked T.O. I always considered him to be one of the toughest, most talented pass catchers of his era. He was especially adept at hauling in deep balls while wearing a defensive back like a windbreaker.
But Owens was also a ham, a spotlight hound. He once infamously scored a touchdown at the old Texas Stadium and then sprinted 50 yards (longer than the TD play) to slam the ball down on the Dallas Cowboys’ star logo. His touchdown celebrations were the essence of look-at-me flamboyance. Who else would pull a Sharpie out of his sock and sign the ball, or grab a cheerleader’s pom-poms and dance with them? (Again, I always came away from such occasions more amused than offended.)
But the act has worn thin, especially now that it’s stretched into retirement.
If Owens had a legitimate reason to protest the Hall of Fame ceremony, I’d keep an open mind. But he has changed his story several times. He initially said that Canton, Ohio, wasn’t a fitting stage for what should be one of the best days of his life. (I wonder if he’s ever actually been inside the Hall of Fame. It’s truly a football oasis.)
Then Owens later said he was bypassing the ceremony out of protest of the Hall of Fame selection process. “There is a flaw in that system,” Owens said.
OK, that’s fine if you believe that. But is skipping the event the way to truly affect change?
It feels like the truth is this: T.O. would be absolutely fine with the selection process if it had voted him into the Hall in his first year of eligibility, instead of his third.
And make no mistake – Owens is very clearly a Hall of Famer. He probably shouldn’t have had to wait three years. It IS a flawed system. Nevertheless, he’s not the only legend who ever had to bide his time in the waiting room before being handed a Hall pass.
That doesn’t excuse Owens’ self-absorbed behavior. It’s infantile. He’s the kid on the playground who didn’t like the call that went against him, so he takes his ball and he goes home.
Owens’ NFL peers and former teammates don’t understand the receiver’s thinking, either. Many expressed their regret and frustration over his absence. Some reached out to him and tried to change his mind. Owens’ old quarterback with the 49ers, Steve Young, apparently did everything short of stuffing T.O. into a duffel bag and carrying him to Canton himself.
Owens stubbornly held his ground. Instead, he held his own ceremony, separate from his fellow 2018 Hall of Fame inductees, some 600 miles away in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
“This is not only about me, but it’s about the guys that went before me, that’s going to come after me,” Owens said.
Yeah, right. It’s not about you, Terrell? You’re taking a stand for all those poor football-playing kids who might someday have to wait in line to get a gold blazer and a bronze bust and be showered with affection?
All the “mes” in your remarks tell a different story.
I think I finally figured it out. The T.O. stands for Tarnished Outcome.