Brice Cherry: Surf City, Texas? New wave is building in Waco, and Team Trib hops aboard
The ocean, she is an unforgiving mistress. She’ll swallow you up in an instant, and may or may not spit you back out.
The surf pool, on the other hand, she’s the girlfriend who tries really, really hard. You may end up disappointed at times, but it’s likely your own fault rather than hers. And she’s always going to give you another chance.
Such are the deep, philosophical thoughts that pass through your head when you’re floating on the back of a surfboard, waiting for the next set of breakers.
Oh, and these: Should I sit up and straddle the board or lay flat on my—oh crap, here comes another wave!
On Tuesday afternoon, the Trib’s Ken Sury, Krista Pirtle and I visited the new BSR Surf Resort, part of BSR Cable Park near Axtell. We all needed a bit of a break from some long hours producing the Waco Today magazine (for Ken) and our preseason Big 12 and high school football publications (for Krista and me). And a cooler break you’d be hard-pressed to find.
Ken had actually made a prior trip to the Surf Resort in an attempt to catch some tasty waves a week or so before. It actually wasn’t my maiden voyage on the back of a surfboard either, but you’d better believe I was still very much a novice.
Back in 1997, my brother Denbigh and I made a road trip to California. We visited some family and made many of the requisite tourist L.A. stops. We cruised past Hollywood and Vine. (Hey, look, there’s actor Jerry Van Dyke tooling around in his convertible.) We were invited to appear in the studio audience for a couple of TV shows — a late-night talk show hosted by comedian Sinbad (we accepted) and the jibber-jabber extravaganza “Politically Incorrect” hosted by comedian Bill Maher (we declined). Took in a Lakers game at the Great Western Forum (pre-Staples Center days, kiddos).
In an only-in-California thing, we also went snow skiing one afternoon and surfing the next.
Now, again, this was the late 1990s. We’re talking pre-YouTube, pretty much pre-Internet altogether. Back then, you learned how to do things the old-fashioned way: By watching movies about them. (Please. Don’t tell me you didn’t try the ‘Crane Technique’ after watching Daniel LaRusso kick some Cobra Kai fanny in “The Karate Kid.”)
The other ways you learned things in those days were by (a) asking an expert, or (b) learning by doing.
Denbigh and I loaded up our borrowed boards and wetsuits and, since we didn’t really know any experts in California, tried to channel our inner Jeff Spicoli (“Fast Times at Ridgemont High”) or Johnny Utah (“Point Break”). But we didn’t know what we were doing, and since the regulars didn’t appear willing to host a Surfing 101 Clinic, our day could have served as the music video for the Surfaris’ classic 1963 hit “Wipeout.”
So, as I gathered for round two 21 years later, my previous “experience” surfing didn’t exactly mean I had graduated past the beginner level.
The scene at BSR Surf Resort is vastly different than what I’d experienced in California. Sure, you get all the swell of the Pacific Coast, but it’s a lower-sodium version, for one. And even better — there are friendly folks on hand who will give you tips or lessons or even a helping hand (like, a push). When you’re trying out a new sport, that makes all the difference in the world.
As our time to surf arrived, we picked up our boards and staked out a spot on the shore of BSR’s massive wave pool for our stuff. My board was an eight-foot job labeled the Wave Bandit. With me aboard, though, it was more like the Wave Shoplifter. At times, even the Wave Window Shopper.
Timing is everything in surfing. That’s my general sense of it. Such is the case with many a sport, but it’s especially true when you’re basically attempting to walk on water.
For our particular beginner session, the waves weren’t relentless. They came every 90 seconds or so, ostensibly giving you time to board a breaker and ride it in, then start making your way out for the next wave.
The way it works at BSR is this: A motor clicks on, sounding like the world’s biggest air conditioner kicking in, signaling that a wave’s arrival is imminent. The surfers get ready. Once the wave begins to form, that’s the time when you’re supposed to paddle — “Alternating arms!” a helpful staffer informed me at one point — to pick up speed. You need to be moving at a steady clip when the wave finally catches up to you, or it’ll pass right on by like a bus driver having a bad day.
For rookies, the real challenge is getting up. It’s one thing to catch the wave — it’s something entirely different to catch the wave and then have the balance, the agility and the presence of mind to pop up onto your board and ride it in. For the Trib gang, we’ll probably need a few more sessions to master that skill.
I never really got up onto my board, at least not long enough for it to count. Krista and Ken popped up for a split second a couple of times, only to take a header into the water promptly thereafter.
While I made it to my knees a couple of times, my best rides came on my belly. I’m not sure I invented the idea of belly surfing, but I’ve got a gut feeling that my spare tire means I was born (or rather made) for it.
But let me tell you, in those fleeting moments where I was able to match the speed of the wave, hitch aboard and go soaring toward the shore, it was totally gnarly, brah. (Every real surfer probably wants to waterboard me right now.) Seriously, though, those brief moments where the wave takes over and you’re zipping through the liquid like a laser, it’s exhilarating. I can see the appeal.
And speaking of appeal, it’s amazing that Central Texas has become something of a surfing hotbed. We’re not exactly next-door-neighbors to the Gulf Coast, you know?
But BSR’s wave pool replicates ideal surfing conditions so well that the professionals have even taken notice. As Ken wrote about in a recent Waco Today story, Bethany Hamilton — the inspiration for the film “Soul Surfer” — visited the Surf Resort in July, calling it a “surfer’s dream.” Other pros and celebrities have stopped by, and it’s fast becoming a haven for the sport. The 2018 World Junior Surf Championship Training Team chose BSR as its official wave pool. It’s also slated to serve as the training site for the U.S. Olympic Team for 2020, when surfing makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo.
That Olympic team likely won’t include anyone from Team Trib. After a little more than an hour of trying to ’rassle the tide, we washed back onto shore, while the P.A. system made the announcement that the intermediate session was about to begin. As some modern pop song started playing — while strains of the Beach Boys strummed in my heart — I turned back to the water and marveled, slack-jawed, at what I saw. There, on some much bigger waves, several surfers were absolutely shredding, carving up the double overheads with ease while popping off the occasional aerial.
Someday, brah. Someday.