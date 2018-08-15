Brice Cherry: Shaking out the notebook, uncovering some golden nuggets
August is always one of the busiest months in Sportswriter Land, as we tune up for the football drag race that is fast approaching. In order to clear a little room, please indulge me while I empty the notebook a bit.
Not every high school football recruit is meant for the Power 5 schools. Many aren’t built for the Division I level. Some might want to give D-I a shot, but must take the walk-on route. It’s all about finding the right fit for the right kid.
A couple of former Central Texas gridiron standouts have been fitted for new schools, and they’re hoping that they’ve made a match.
Eric Cuffee announced his decision on Tuesday to transfer from the University of Texas to Trinity Valley Community College. Cuffee, a six-foot, 195-pound safety, was the Tribune-Herald’s No. 2-ranked Central Texas recruit in 2016. He signed with the Longhorns, but never actually played a down, redshirting in 2016 before being relegated to spectator status at the bottom of the defensive back depth chart last year.
With an assortment of high-profile DBs on the Texas roster, Cuffee likely wouldn’t have seen the field much this year, either. However, Cuffee didn’t display any bitterness in his exit message, sent out on Twitter. He took time to thank several of his UT coaches by name as well as his teammates.
“I’m going to miss them, but I’ll also be rooting for them as I go to compete at Trinity Valley Community College for the next four months to eventually lead me to my next home,” Cuffee tweeted.
Meanwhile, former Live Oak Classical football star Chase Hill has joined the West Virginia Mountaineers as a walk-on. Hill was a multi-time Super Centex standout for the Falcons, including winning Super Centex Six-Man Player of the Year honors in 2016. He helped Live Oak win TAPPS state titles in both his junior and senior seasons, accounting for 95 touchdowns those years.
He joins the Mountaineers as a 5-11, 176-pound defensive back.
On big-time college football rosters, six-man players are rarer than a sushi bar. And, certainly, no walk-on is ever guaranteed of playing time. But give Hill credit for finding his way to a Big 12 program.
Waco Ironman features crowded field
It usually takes a little time for new sporting events to gain their footing. The inaugural Bicycle World Ironman 70.3 Waco is the exception to the rule.
The Oct. 28 race, the first of its kind to come to Waco, has already sold out in terms of registration. More than 3,000 athletes have signed up to participate, and only around 60 of that group are from Waco, said Will Phipps, executive director of the Greater Waco Sports Commission.
Some other interesting tidbits: The competitors hail from 47 different states and 20 different countries. Also, the Austin Ironman 70.3 race that the Waco race replaced featured around 2,000 competitors in 2017, so organizers are looking at a 50-percent increase in applicants.
Take that, Austin.
On Friday, race organizers will hold an 11 a.m. press conference at Bicycle World to announce the course map for the race.
“That’s been a heavy topic online and on social media, so we’ll probably have thousands watching for that announcement,” Phipps said.
City Golf Championship on tap this weekend
Get your pencils sharpened and your scorecards ready. The annual Waco City Amateur Golf Championship returns this weekend.
The 36-hole event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. There are both regular and senior men’s divisions. The entry fee is $125 per player, and the deadline to register is 6 p.m. Thursday.
Last year, Jake Blenden – a former state-qualifying player at Crawford – won the city title with rounds of 65 and 72, four strokes better than John Derrick.
Baylor’s Rhule making speaking circuit
Matt Rhule talks a mile a minute, so he might as well get some mileage out of it.
The Baylor coach does a lot of speaking engagements throughout the year, even leading up to the season. For example, he’ll be on hand for the 27th annual Dave Campbell Night, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Austin Avenue United Methodist Church. Matt and his wife Julie will both be speaking at the event, which benefits the church’s youth group. (John Werner and I will also be speaking, but that’s less of a draw, of course.)
Rhule will also be the featured speaker at next week’s 30th annual Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Kickoff Luncheon. The Baylor head coach traditionally speaks at the Kickoff Luncheon every year, but on this occasion he’ll have a little additional time in lieu of a visiting guest speaker.
That event begins at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium. Make note the change in venue from prior years, as organizers wanted to do something a little different for the 30th year.
Waco’s Walton joins Hall of Fame
Finally, everyone stand up and applaud Ira Walton.
Waco’s favorite silver-haired golden boy came away with another impressive stash of medals from the Veterans Golden Ages Games, held last week in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Walton, 95, won gold medals in air rifle, shuffleboard and horseshoes in addition to his specialty, table tennis. That gives him 89 career medals in 29 appearances at the Golden Age Games, which is the nation’s only multi-event sports competitions strictly reserved for veterans.
I’ve witnessed Ira’s handiwork with a table tennis bat many times, and let me tell you, the man is legit. Don’t bring that weak sauce – he’ll paddle your fanny.
Additionally, Walton was selected for the Golden Age Games Hall of Fame, for his “exemplary example” in competing in the event over the years.
Speaking of exemplary – Walton served in the U.S. Army during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. During the conflict in Korea, one of his duties was that of a truck driver, and he regularly transported troops, food rations, ammunition and even dead soldiers. Sometimes his truck would take on enemy fire.
Fortunately, Ira survived. He retired from active duty in 1974, then took a job at the V.A. office before retiring in 1988.
Ira, we salute you for your service.
Both varieties – military and table tennis.