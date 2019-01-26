Brice Cherry: Reading between the lines with Tom Brady
And, so, the New England Patriots have defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 37 to 31, in overtime to advance to Super Bowl 53. Let’s kick it down to the field to our sideline reporter, Mike Holder, who’s standing by with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Take it away, Mike.
HOLDER: Thank you, Jim. I’m here with Tom, and that game was like a heavyweight fight. What was required from you and this team to get this win and get back to the Super Bowl?
BRADY: First, I’d just like to give a shout out to my offensive line. Big ol’ Trent, Joe, my man in the middle David Andrews, and of course Marcus and Shaq. Those guys gave us a major push up front, and really were able to manhandle the Chiefs’ defensive front there in overtime. … I’m sorry, what was your question?
HOLDER: No worries, no worries. You guys came into this one with an underdog mentality. Having to come on the road, hostile crowd, and there was a lot of talk leading up to the game that America was tired of seeing the Patriots in the Super Bowl. What was your approach to those challenges?
BRADY: If you don’t mind, can I just pass along some love to my fingers? Hey, digits, I couldn’t do it without you guys. I know it’s tough toting around all those rings. Thumbelina, Pointy, Ringer, Pinkalicious and, of course, my pal the Birdman. Love you, Birdy Bird! We’ve had some good times, guys. And don’t worry, left hand, I’m coming for you – we’re going to get you some jewelry real soon. … Anyway, what was your question?
HOLDER: Um, ohhhh-kay. Let’s just move on. Tom, you’re 41 years old. You’re already the oldest quarterback in history to win a Super Bowl, now you can become the first quarterback of 40 or older to win a Super Bowl. How are you able to keep pace with all these gun-slinging kids, like Patrick Mahomes?
BRADY: Yeah, you know, been at it a while. … I just want to say hi to my lovely wife Gisele. She’s on location in Fiji – she’s a supermodel, don’t know if you that, Mark (HOLDER: Um, Mike) – and she’s always there for me. Such an inspiration. She would have been here, but Victoria’s Secret paid her $5 million for a new ad they’re doing. She was a Victoria’s Secret Angel, you know, Matt. Love her to death. Thanks for all your support, babe. Can’t wait to see you. … Oh, my bad, what was your question?
HOLDER (frowning): Tom, what about the allegations of cheating? Do those diminish this run you’ve been on? There was Spygate and the deflated footballs, you had the suspension last year for that …
BRADY (interrupting): I’m so sorry, do you mind if I say hello to Sierra Simpson? She’s been our liaison on the four trips we’ve made to Walt Disney World. Thanks, Sierra, for always taking care of us. It’s such a cool thing they do for the Super Bowl MVP, giving us the chance to interact with Mickey and Goofy and all the kids there in Orlando. Just a dream come true. Super Bowl MVP. Four times. Disney World. Gotta love it. See you soon, Sierra. Back to you, Mack … what was your question again?
HOLDER (fuming): It’s Mike, actually.
BRADY: Right, right. Thanks, Buddy.
HOLDER: So, since you asked, back to my question: A 10-year-old boy in Kentucky recently won a science fair by proving, through science, mind you, that you are in fact a cheater. The kid, Ace Davis, conducted numerous experiments that revealed that a deflated football travels farther when you throw it than a regulation football. Your thoughts?
BRADY: Hey, Brick, I’d be remiss if I didn’t say something about our equipment manager Brenden Murphy. Love you, Murph. You do your job better than anyone, you never let us get too pumped up, you keep everything in order, you’re always on the ball. Oh, cool, there’s Murph down there, you mind if I say hi to him?
HOLDER: What, where? Over there? He’s 60 yards away. We’re doing an interview here, Tom …
BRADY: Won’t take but a sec. Hey, Murph! YO, MURPH! Here, put this game ball in my collection! Put it with the other eight AFC Championship game balls, would you? (Brady zips a 60-yard spiral to the equipment manager, beaning him.)
HOLDER (in defeat and resignation): Sigh. Just one last question, Tom. There have been a lot of great quarterbacks throughout the history of the NFL. Do you get caught up in the GOAT talk, about whether you’re the Greatest of All-Time, and what kind of legacy you’ll leave?
BRADY: Well, legacies are a peculiar thing. I believe it was author Shannon Alder who said, “Carve your name on hearts, not tombstones. A legacy is etched into the minds of others, and the stories they share about you.” That’s a nice sentiment. Personally, on the field, I want to carve out your heart, stomp on it, leave your tombstone on the 50-yard-line, and etch the name of the New England Patriots onto the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Where that leaves my legacy is up to everyone else to decide at the end of my career.
HOLDER (stunned): Wow, what an incredibly insightful and somewhat terrifying answer. Thanks, Tom.
BRADY: Sure, see you at the Super Bowl, Mike.