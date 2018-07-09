Brice Cherry: Rangers' Big Sexy a hero for fat, middle-aged men (like me)
It doesn’t matter how many games you’ve watched on TV. Whenever you get an up-close-and-personal look at a professional sporting event, it’s impossible not to marvel at the athletes’ physical gifts.
They’re frighteningly big, unbelievably strong and blindingly fast. I once encountered Kevin Durant in a hallway while covering the NBA all-star game, and had to pick my jaw up off the floor, as it seemed Durant’s legs alone stretched 10 feet tall. He must have a heck of a time finding pants.
And then there’s Bartolo Colon.
Whether you’re standing right next to him or watching from the cheapest seats you could find on StubHub, Bartolo Colon is not a physically impressive specimen. Colon isn’t just chubby. Come on, the guy is fat. Fat guys know when they’re fat, and Colon has more rolls than Kings Hawaiian.
Nevertheless, that fat dude is pitching in the major leagues at age 45, as a starting pitcher for the Texas Rangers.
As such, he’s a hero to middle-aged, overweight guys everywhere. Guys like me.
They call Colon “Big Sexy,” but in a puffy-tongue-in-an-even-puffier-cheek kind of way. They also say dad bods are sexy, and yet you don’t see a lot of male models sporting a spare tire and a double (cheeseburger) chin.
Many big-league pitchers have played into their 40s over the decades. Ted Lyons, the former Baylor hurler who made the Hall of Fame for the Chicago White Sox, played his last big-league game in 1946 at age 45. Randy Johnson and Nolan Ryan were 46 when they packed away their gloves for the last time, and Jamie Moyer lasted until he was 49.
But the Big Unit and the Ryan Express could still bring the gas even at their advanced ages, while Moyer was always more of a soft-tosser who relied on control and movement. Colon, meanwhile, has completely altered his approach.
Remember when Air Jordan became Floor Jordan? As he aged and lost some of his staggering vertical leap, Michael employed tricks he didn’t need in his youth. He pump-faked more, he shot more fadeaway jumpers, he grabbed and held and pushed off as needed. (Somewhere, Bryon Russell nods glumly.)
Similarly, Colon has evolved – except that, unlike Jordan, he’s doing it with a physique that looks as though he should be scarfing down hot dogs for a living instead of throwing a baseball. When he was in the early stages of his career with the Indians and Angels, back when he was winning Cy Young awards and making all-star teams, Colon routinely hummed his fastball to the plate in the mid-90s, and sometimes flirted with triple digits.
Today, whether he’s throwing the two-seamer or the four-seamer, Colon usually doesn’t even hit 90. If his fastball were traveling on I-35, he might not even get a speeding ticket.
But Big Sexy has mucho control. In each of his first five full seasons in the bigs, Colon walked 70 or more batters, with a high of 98 in 2000. The 2018 vintage of Colon hits his spots. Nowadays, he strikes out four batters for every one he walks, and has issued just 15 free passes in 100.2 innings for the Rangers this season.
This is a guy who, by all accounts, should be coaching his kids’ Little League teams. Colon missed the entire 2010 season with severe shoulder and elbow injuries. That he’s managed to not only hang on for another eight years but continue to be effective is a testament to his unmatched doggedness. This Colon must be Old Spice – because he lingers in the locker room forever.
Did I say effective? Colon makes history with each passing week. Earlier this season, he became the all-time wins leader among pitchers from the Dominican Republic. He’s the last remaining MLB player to have played for the Montreal Expos. Three years ago, he became the oldest player in history to hit his first career home run, cooking up that improbable tater at age 42.
Watching Colon gives the middle-aged man hope. He’s an old dog learning new tricks. He even regularly schools the young pups.
Look, just because Colon – who is two months older than me – is still pitching in the majors doesn’t make me think I could make it to the Show. I was never much of a baseball player, and in my last slow-pitch softball game a few weeks ago, the deepest drive I unleashed died at the warning track.
But that’s not the point. Doesn’t matter if you’re 40, 50, 60 or 70 – you’ve got to find what you can do, on whatever level that may be, and get out there and just do it. (Oh, go ahead and sue me, Phil Knight.) Maybe that means running a marathon or a triathlon. Or maybe it’s just walking a few laps around the track.
For me, it means that I continue to strap on those high-tops several times a week and chase those 20-somethings and 30-somethings up and down the basketball court. I’m fatter and slower than they are, and can’t jump as high, but I’ve still got a trick or two.
Hey, if Big Sexy can keep going, why can’t Big Cherry?