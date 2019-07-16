ARLINGTON – Behold, a proposal for a new addition to the Longhorn Network TV lineup.
So, it’s a reality show. We’ll cast Tom Herman in the starring role, with Sam Ehlinger and the rest of the Longhorn players filling supporting roles. The proposed name of the show is, “Is Texas For Real?”
Not just for real, mind you. But for really real. Scientifically proven real.
Hold on, hear me out. I know what you’re thinking. You’re thinking Texas answered this question last year. In only Herman’s second year on the Forty Acres, the Longhorns reached the Big 12 championship game, won 10 games for the first time since 2009, and in a climatic encore outlasted Georgia, 28-21, to take the Sugar Bowl.
“The Longhorns Are Back.” Such messages screamed from newspaper and web headlines, filled hours of air time of afternoon sports talk chatter.
But are they really back? Flukes happen. The charts are filled with one-hit wonders. The real trick for Texas is sustaining the success it started to develop last year. That’ll be the driving conflict behind our reality show.
Herman actually offered a sneak preview at Tuesday’s Big 12 media days event. “Now and Later” isn’t just a fruity taffy you don’t want to see at the bottom of your Halloween bag, it’s also the building plan that Herman wants to follow in Austin.
Win now. But, for sure, win later.
“I lean on Coach (Dabo) Swinney at Clemson quite a bit,” Herman said. “I think it took him, what, seven years, something like that, to win his first national championship. Coach (Mack) Brown at Texas was the same. I’m not saying we’re setting the bar at seven years, but what I’m saying is we want to win championships and we want to win them now. But we were brought here to rebuild a program, and that takes time.”
Indeed, if the Longhorns don’t want this show canceled before the editing of the pilot episode is even complete, they need to follow the Clemson model. Or Alabama. The Tigers and Tide are the “Game of Thrones” of the college football landscape. People are fanatical about them, and the show just keeps on killing it even after major characters are killed off.
There is no offseason in college football. That’s why our show will run daily, 365 days of the year. (I mean, doesn’t the Longhorn Network need to fill air time?) In order to sustain success over an extended period, programs must not only win on September Saturdays, but also on Wednesdays in February and Mondays in April and Fridays in June.
The recruiting cycle never ends. What other sport but college football could sustain a business of dozens of websites whose primary existence is to report on the flighty favorite team preferences of 16- to 18-year-olds?
Recruiting feeds the beast. The beast can’t win in October and November if he doesn’t get his necessary caloric intake the rest of the year.
“We just keep getting better with every recruiting class,” Teas center Zach Shackelford said. “We had a really good one this past year. A lot of times the kids really keep the same work ethic, attitude, camaraderie. I just think it keeps getting better and better, and hopefully that’s what happens with the way our culture is growing.”
Of course, rosters littered with four- and five-star prospects succumb to the pressure every week of the college season. Therein lies the real drama of our show. Texas may beat Louisiana Tech and LSU to win the Cajun Bowl I and Cajun Bowl II crowns, but that doesn’t mean the Longhorns will beat Oklahoma State in the Big 12 opener two weeks later. It doesn’t even mean they’ll beat Rice in the nonconference finale. (Though imagine the heart-stopping drama we’ll generate in our show if that happens!)
For Texas to go out and actually win its first conference title in a decade, it’s going to have to do something it has seldom done in that 10-year span: Live up to its potential.
Over and over and over again.
That’s the beauty of our show. The question of “Is Texas For Real?” won’t be answered anytime in the first couple months of the season. You might have a clue by the 2019 season finale, but even then it’s a mystery that won’t be fully solved for at least a couple more seasons.
“I’m not going to put labels on it, but we want to be the best of the best,” said Shackelford, who proceeded to rattle off the familiar-but-true platitudes that’ll get the Horns there.
Those being: Work hard. Stay accountable. Stay together. Build camaraderie. Focus on the details.
May sound kind of boring for a reality show, but for a college football program, it’s how you prove you exist.
If you don’t believe, how will anyone else?
“If I look to the left and the right on 4th-and-inches, I look at my guards and my tackles, I look back at Sam (Ehlinger), there should be no doubt in my mind that we should convert or whatever we need to do on that play,” Shackelford said. “Because we love each other that much.”
Ah, shucks. See, it’s a show that hits you straight in the feels. Gotta hook ‘em somehow, don’t we?
The viewers, I mean.