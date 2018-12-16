Brice Cherry: No shortage of fun facts for La Vega, Mart
By now, these guys should need no introduction.
If you’ve followed high school football in Central Texas to any extent, you’ve heard of Mart and La Vega. They’re two of the most consistent, most successful programs in the area. And they’ll both play for state championships this week in Arlington, as Mart (14-1) takes aim at a repeat crown in the 2A Division II final at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Gruver (14-1), while La Vega (13-2) guns for its second title in four seasons against an old district foe in Liberty Hill (13-1) at 3 p.m. Friday.
So, you know their stories, you’ve met their coaches, you’ve been summarily introduced to their key players.
And yet, if you dig, you can always uncover more than a few hidden gems.
That’s why I’m here. I’ve put on my mining hat and excavated some fun facts, dynamic digits and lesser-known nuggets for your perusal. So let’s lay them out on the table.
Champs-R-Us in Central Texas
In Central Texas, we eat our Wheaties. You know, the Breakfast of Champions, right?
If either Mart or La Vega (or both) end up winning state, it will mark the 13th straight year that our area has produced at least one public or private football state champ. The last time the Centex area was blanked from a trophy-hoisting triumph was 2005.
Also, of note, and perhaps a good sign for the Panthers and Pirates – since 2013, Central Texas has produced at least two champs each season.
You are what you repeatedly do
Of course, few programs know winning any better than Mart. The prolific Panthers have state title No. 7 squarely in their crosshairs. They’ve spread their previous state glory over the decades, first winning it all in 1957, then following up with titles in 1969, 1999, 2006, 2010 and 2017.
That means that this year’s Mart squad has a chance to do something the proud program has never done: win back-to-back championships.
The Panthers came really close to that elusive achievement back in 2000. After Quan Cosby, John Garrett and company had won it all in ’99, they met up with Celina, a fellow defending state champ, in the 2000 state final. The two titans produced the type of knock-down, drag-out rumble you’d expect, but Celina escaped with a 21-17 victory for its 41st straight win, snapping Mart’s own winning streak at 30.
If Mart can repeat this year, it will join Waco High (1925-27), Moore (1951-52), Reicher (1962-63; 1974-75; 2007-09), Cameron Yoe (2012-14), Bremond (2014-16) and Live Oak (2016-17) among Centex squads that have stacked two or more state titles together.
La Vega's Rogers has shot at history
I can’t predict the future, but I can safely say that La Vega senior linebacker Jared Rogers will at least be up for consideration for the Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year honor.
Rogers deservedly won that award last year, and he’s been an equally formidable force for the Pirates this season. Should he go on to win, he’d be the first player to win that designation twice. And let’s face it – we’ve had some pretty feisty defenders blow through the Centex area.
The 2018 edition of the Super Centex team will be the 64th, but the Defensive Player of the Year honor dates back to “only” 1984. Before then, the Trib awarded a Player of the Year honor for each classification – 5A, 4A and so forth. It didn’t differentiate between offense and defense, either.
Among the tenacious tacklers who have reigned supreme: Groesbeck’s Lenoy Jones, Wortham’s Leonard Davis, University’s Rodney Smith, Killeen Shoemaker’s Roy Miller, and a couple of other La Vega standouts in Will Henry and Parrish Cobb. Waco High posted three straight winners in the late 1990s with three different guys – Kevin Emmanuel (1997), LaMarcus McDonald (’98) and Darrell Catlin (’99). (Amazingly, Derrick Johnson never won the award, and don’t ask me how that happened.)
The Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year honor started in ’84, the same season as the top defender honor, and only one local player has ever claimed that honor twice: Lorena’s great John Henry, a back-to-back honoree in 1988 and ’89. However, it should be noted that former Mart stud Quan Cosby was the Offensive Player of the Year in 1999 and the Defensive Player of the Year in 2000. To this day, he’s in a club by himself in that regard.
There's a first time for everything
La Vega’s Don Hyde will be attempting to go 1-for-1.
That is, of course, seasons in which he’s been a head coach, and won a state title.
It’s not without precedent in Central Texas for a rookie head coach to win it all. In 2006, Mart and Chilton won state behind first-time coaches in Rusty Nail and Robert Little, respectively. There could be other instances, but that was the last time it happened.
Experience abounds in La Vega field house
While Hyde may be navigating from the pilot seat for the first time, he’s been around the block a time or two. Outside of a one year layover in Gatesville, Hyde had served as La Vega’s defensive coordinator since 2006 before his ascent to the head job following Willie Williams’ retirement as coach last January.
But Hyde doesn’t have to look far in the field house to find guys who understand the gig.
LeRoy Coleman, former head coach at University, and Mike Cadell, the longtime head man at Axtell, are both Pirates assistant coaches. Then of course there’s Williams, who besides continuing to serve as La Vega athletic director has also taken on a role as what Hyde described as a quality control coach for the offense, “like what they have in the pros and college.”
“We still run his offense, so his expertise on that matter is an asset that can’t be measured,” Hyde said.
Between Coleman, Cadell and Williams, La Vega has a combined 451 head coaching victories (and one state title) backing up Hyde. Not too shabby.
Mart knows secret to covering blemishes
They just don’t lose much in Mart.
If Mart vanquishes Gruver, the Panthers will finish the year with just one loss for the third consecutive season. It’ll also mark the school’s eighth season with one loss or fewer in the past 20 years.
Rush to glory for Mart's Horne
Tyrek Horne’s legacy at Mart is well-entrenched.
The senior running back has accumulated 6,220 career rushing yards entering his final high school game. He rushed for 1,213 yards and 15 touchdowns as a freshman in 2015, added 1,322 yards and 17 TDs the next year, blew up for 2,090 yards and 26 TDs in 2017, and has piled up 1,595 yards and 26 TDs this season.
And consider this – Horne has sat out plenty of fourth quarters, thanks to Mart’s blowout wins.
“He could’ve rushed for 10,000 if I would’ve let him,” Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said.
Horne is in elite company as a member of the 6,000-yard rushing club. Others Central Texas greats who climbed that peak included Cameron Yoe’s Traion Smith (7,620), Mart’s De’Nerian Thomas (7,324), Chilton’s Travis Landrum (6,535), Dawson’s Isaac Shaw (6,511) and Gatesville’s Taurean Henderson (6,337).
Domination, thy name is Mart, La Vega
They’re not perfect. But, man, have La Vega and Mart been dominant.
The Pirates dropped a pair of games in nonconference action – a 31-29 heartbreaker to Argyle and an ugly 20-17 contest to Austin LBJ. None of their other 13 games have been that close, as La Vega’s average margin of victory is 36.6 points.
Mart, meanwhile, lost once, to Class 3A’s Franklin, 21-0. But the Panthers have crushed everyone else in their path, winning by an average of 50.9 points. Mart has also pitched five shutouts, including two in the playoffs.