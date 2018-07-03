Brice Cherry: No offseason does buzz like NBA, but at next season's expense
Nobody owns the offseason like the NBA.
In terms of sheer newsworthiness, the NBA’s free agency period tackles the NFL’s and puts it in a sleeper hold, forcing a quick tapout. And Major League Baseball’s “Hot Stove League” carries all the heat of a birthday candle compared to the NBA.
The NBA is fueled by star power, and in the age of the SuperTeam, it seems those stars shoot across the landscape to other locales with more regularity than ever.
But while the NBA is good at generating a buzz, that doesn’t mean it’s always a warm and pleasant, third-beer-on-a-Friday-night kind of buzz.
Case in point: The Golden State Warriors signing DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins.
When the news came down on Monday evening, my phone absolutely blew up. “Boogie is a Warrior, and the NBA just isn’t fair,” screamed the headline from CBS Sports. That mirrored the general reaction via text message from my friends and fellow NBA fans.
“Whoa,” said one.
“Holy cow,” texted another.
“Stupid. I hate the NBA. This is stupid and wrong. No point,” offered my buddy Lyndall, an Oklahoma City Thunder fan.
Once I got over the initial “holy crap” shock of the news, I admittedly grumbled with bitterness. This wasn’t just a case of the rich getting richer, this was the rich getting a ginormous tax break that (as that initial headline suggested) didn’t seem fair. Didn’t the Warriors have enough all-stars already? An all all-star starting lineup? You wouldn’t get away with that in some video-game lineups, and here Golden State was unveiling it for real.
The Cousins move could have damaging effects for the NBA. Casual fans have already been crying over the way some of these SuperTeams have been assembled over the past decade or so. Now, Golden State – winner of three of the past four titles and 81 percent of its regular-season games in that span – has bolstered its already overpowering lineup with the addition of arguably the best young center in basketball in Cousins.
And I thought people were ticked when Kevin Durant signed with the Warriors.
Now, the NBA risks not just burning bridges with its casual fans, but launching a full arsenal of nukes at those bridges and then burying the wreckage. In so many words (words like Lyndall’s, “This is stupid), fans are saying, “Why should I invest any interest in a league with a predetermined outcome?”
And I get it. Even as someone who is fully invested, I get it. I’m a lifelong NBA follower, the kind of guy who will watch a Grizzlies-Nets game on a random Thursday night over whatever other entertainment options exist. The NBA could be sinking like the Titanic, and I’d be the wide-eyed dude clinging to the side of the hull, preparing to hold my breath as we all went under.
That said, I don’t like it any better than anyone else. It’s Golden State’s league, and everybody else is just hoping to avoid getting swept.
However, while it may not seem fair on the surface, it’s as fair as free agency gets. When Cousins signed, the outcry wasn’t just limited to fans. Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tweeted out a photoshopped picture of NBA commissioner Adam Silver wearing a Warriors jersey. Another player posed the question of whether Silver might block the Warriors’ signing, like his predecessor David Stern once blocked the trade of Chris Paul to the L.A. Lakers.
Sorry. Nope. Not going to happen. Several big differences about the Stern intervention back in 2011: That was a trade, not a free agent signing. Also, the Hornets (where Paul was coming from) were under league control at the time, between ownership groups.
Anyone could have signed Cousins. That he chose to join the Bay Area Varsity for $5.3 million, what amounts to a 12th-man’s salary, rather than a much bigger payday elsewhere is his decision. (Yes, let’s get this out of the way: NBA players, and other pro athletes, get paid staggering amounts of money. Either get over it, or start working on your jump shot.)
Golden State needn’t apologize because they’re the Destination du Jour. For all the backlash against the Warriors, it’s important to note that three-fifths of that eye-popping starting five – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green – were acquired via the draft. Durant and Cousins are admittedly pretty salty additions, but neither did those two guys invent the idea of joining forces with other superpowers. (And before the LeBron apologists say I’m picking on him, he didn’t invent it either.)
Forget drama, though. Golden State has sucked every ounce of it out of the upcoming season. Barring a whole rash of injuries, the Warriors will be right back where we’ve grown accustomed to seeing them, whooping and hollering next June in a champagne-soaked locker room. (With Draymond and fellow hothead Boogie as a frontcourt tag team, they’re also liable to lead the universe in flagrant fouls, technicals and general swipes in the direction of an opponent’s groin.)
“Dad, do you think the Warriors will go 82-0?” my 13-year-old son innocently asked me shortly after the Cousins news broke on Monday.
“Pffffftttt,” I guffawed, while simultaneously shaking my head in realization that we’ve reached the point where it’s a legitimate debate.
More big names will change zip codes in the coming days. It’s the way of the NBA offseason. People will stand up and take notice.
Then the season will arrive, and they’ll all take a nice, long nap.