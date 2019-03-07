One day last week I was playing “NBA Live 2019” on the Xbox with my son (sometimes you’ve got to meet them where they live), and my little digitized Kyrie Irving scored on a drive while drawing a foul, the old “and-one” hoop-and-the-harm. Suddenly, a prompt flashed on the screen, which I ignored.
“Press up,” Cooper instructed. “You can taunt.”
I still refused, and not because I’m completely averse to showboating while gaming. Just moments earlier, my miniature Al Horford had swatted away a shot from my son’s Joel Embiid, and I instinctively bellowed, “GET IT OUT!” No, I suppose I was just somewhat saddened by the notion that taunting was considered so integral to the NBA experience that the designers sought to include it as an option in this ultra-realistic video game.
The taunting toggle struck an exposed nerve. It’s something that’s been bugging me for some time. It’s not the heat that has melted away at least a bit of my warm and fuzzy love of sport, it’s the humility. Or, rather, lack thereof.
Maybe it’s just a reflection of the society in which we live, I don’t know. Maybe I’m getting older and more crotchety. But I don’t think so. I don’t think it’s just me.
It seems that there is less and less room for humility on today’s playing fields.
Roughly a year ago, the Houston Rockets’ eventual MVP-winning superstar James Harden unveiled a step-back jumper for the ages on the Clippers’ Wesley Johnson. Harden lunged, and Johnson lost his footing, tumbling to the court. In longtime basketball vernacular, Harden “broke the ankles” of Johnson.
Nothing wrong with any of that. But here’s what still irks me about that play, and I’m a diehard Rockets fan. It wasn’t enough that Harden utterly hoodwinked Johnson’s high-tops. No, what sold the play – what made it go viral, what ensured that it would lead every TV highlight package that night – was that Harden paused. He literally stopped after making his move, and stared at Johnson, like a predator acknowledging his prey with some amalgam of wonder and pity. Finally, he shot the ball. Swish.
It was egomania at its finest. And America swallowed it up, then came back salivating for more.
Lord knows the athletes give it to them. Just once I’d like to see Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young launch one of his not-so-patented 30-foot 3-pointers (Steph Curry invented those), and just run back downcourt on defense without snapping the front of his jersey for the cameras. Oh, you play for the Hawks, do you? Wake me when you’re not 20 games under .500.
This isn’t simply a basketball problem. You see it everywhere, in every sport. The world of sports in 2019 is a bat-flipping, sack-dancing, camera-mugging, shade-throwing, self-serving celebration of all things Me, Myself and I. Just a few days ago, I spotted a video clip of a college lacrosse player dropping an ankle-breaking shimmy on a defender, then staring the guy down as he jogged past him before adding insult to injury (the defender’s wounded pride) by derisively waving good-bye at the guy before moving downfield to score.
Nice move, dude. But was the extra dash of spice really necessary? What we’ve truly waved bye-bye to is grace. Civility. Sportsmanship.
I understand that trash-talking has intersected our games for more than a century. Nobody did bluster like Muhammad Ali. Babe Ruth calling his shot – that’s next-level narcissism. Larry Bird famously walked into the locker room before one 3-point shooting contest and crowed, “Who’s playing for second?” (Bird won, of course). And while you may know Deion Sanders as “Prime Time,” it might be more accurate to call him “Trash Time,” because few football players ever jibber-jabbered more junk than Deion.
However, consider the sources in those examples. They’re some of the greatest athletes in history. When you’ve got Little League sluggers standing in the box and admiring their home run swings, maybe the pendulum has swung too far.
Again, it’s possible that athletes are only demonstrating behavior that permeates every facet of American society. We are a people who carry selfie sticks and iPhones. We’re supposed to be more connected than ever, thanks to social media, but it’s only made us more self-absorbed. You can’t spell social media without two “Is” and a “me.” Just ask the Tweeter in Chief. Whatever your political leanings, you’ve got to admit that Trump loves him some Trump.
But sports is supposed to be our oasis. This is where we come for assists and sacrifice bunts. We want our hockey players to check each other into the glass for two hours, then shake hands two minutes after the game is done. Teamwork wins out in sports. That’s the hope, anyway. When it becomes more about flaunting and taunting than scrapping and clapping, something pure has become perverted.
I haven’t lost all hope, though. Humility may be in shorter supply, but it’s not dead yet.
Look at a guy like Mike Trout. The Angels centerfielder is unquestionably the BPIB – the Best Player in Baseball – and it’s been that way for some time. At only 27, he could retire today and still go down as one of the best of all-time.
Yet the one word that seems to come up more than any other when describing Trout? It’s not great or amazing or unbelievable, though those adjectives are familiar ones. It’s humble.
“The main thing is, he’s a humble kid,” outfielder Ben Revere told “The Ringer” in 2017. “That’s what everyone appreciates about him. He doesn’t go out there and showboat. He just goes out there and does the business and lets his game talk.”
I don’t want to regulate the fun out of the game. There’s a time and a place to whoop and holler. You want to let out a primal scream after dunking over the seven-footer? Knock yourself out. You earned it. You want to gather your buddies for an end-zone dance where the receivers turn an imaginary rope while the linemen jump over it? Sounds delightful. Do that.
But, also, pick your spots. Maybe just hand the ball back to the referee sometimes. Don’t be the pompous, look-at-me jerk.
You want to know the other reason I didn’t hit the taunting button? Cooper was smoking me on the scoreboard. I think he beat me by about 40 points.
You can either choose humility, or else the game will do it for you.