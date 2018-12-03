Brice Cherry: Let's create some bowl games you'd actually watch
My phone buzzed, courtesy of a text from a member of my Lunch Crew to the rest of the group.
“Any of you going to the Texas Bowl?” he asked.
When I replied that I’d be there, my buddy clarified that he was a bit more curious about the non-media members of the group, the ones who weren’t going for work.
One of our friends – I’ll protect his anonymity by calling him “Stave” – said that he didn’t think he’d be able to make it because it would be a work night.
“I would consider it, but only if Lionel Richie was still with the Commodores,” he added.
Well-played, Stave. And, also, thanks for the inspiration for this latest column.
Let’s face it. You’re not going to watch all the bowl games. Even the most hard-core college football fans are going to swipe left on a few.
Now, the three that really, truly matter? Those College Football Playoff semifinals, and the national championship game? Sure, everybody will watch those. They’re playing for a legitimate prize.
But the Weed-Whacker Bowl? The Bean Dip Bowl? The Magically Delicious Lucky Charms Cereal Bowl? Are you really going to watch those? (Well, no, because they don’t exist, but they’re not that much more ridiculous than some that do.)
Anyway, with my alterations, I think you’d be far more intrigued. So, behold – 38 ways to make the 38 non-CFP bowl games more interesting and watchable.
Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl: North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State
What if instead of the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, this stood for North Carolina Acrobatics & Tumbling? And what if the Celebration Bowl was just three hours of that final, frenetic flurry at an A&T match, the team competition?
As an acro aficionado, I’m convinced you’d enjoy watching this.
New Mexico Bowl: North Texas vs. Utah State
So, Texas Tech hired Utah State’s coach Matt Wells as its new head man, though some Red Raider fans preferred North Texas’ Seth Littrell.
Hey, Kirby Hocutt, I know you’ve already made the announcement and everything, but why couldn’t Wells and Littrell just arm ‘rassle for the job?
AutoNation Cure Bowl: Tulane vs. Louisiana
Two Louisiana schools are headed to Orlando, Florida, to play a football game. Here’s a better idea: Two Louisiana schools meet in Orlando for a gator wrestling contest. Winner gets tickets to Disney World.
Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl: Fresno State vs. Arizona State
In honor of the location (Vegas, baby), the players will be able to place their own prop bets before each offensive series.
Also, in the swag bag – Wayne Newton tickets.
Raycom Media Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan
Did you know that the Camellia was the Alabama state flower? I didn’t. Figured it was a four-leaf clover in the shade of Bear Bryant’s houndstooth hat.
Anyway, for this one, the loser between these directional schools will inherit the direction of the winner. For instance, Eastern Georgia, or perhaps Southern Michigan. I mean, would anyone really know differently?
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. Appalachian State
In true N’awlins fashion, the Gatorade cooler will be replaced by kegs of bourbon. If any iniebriated players end up running to the wrong end zone, that’s on them. Got to hold your liquor.
Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl: UAB vs. Northern Illinois
Since they’re playing this one in a city replete with retirees, the losing team must retire its football program afterward. (I’m a sucker for these high-stakes battles.)
DXL Frisco Bowl: San Diego State vs. Ohio
It seems that DXL is a retailer of big and tall men’s clothing. So, to up the ante, the winning offensive line will get decked out in custom-made suits.
This might be a thing already, I don’t know.
Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl: Marshall vs. South Florida
First, how did South Florida get a home game? Seriously, they’re playing this one at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, home to both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and these USF Bulls.
Given that most bowl games are supposed to be played on a neutral field, all the USF fans in attendance will be required to play “The Quiet Game.”
Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl: Florida International vs. Toledo
Who wants to play football in the Bahamas? I say let’s engage these players in a series of beach-related competitions – from wind-surfing to jet-skiing to who can drink the most fruity umbrella drinks.
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Western Michigan vs. BYU
In keeping with the state’s (clearly) most famous export, the pigskin will be replaced by a potato skin. Deep fried. With butter.
You’ve never seen a team play hot potato till you’ve watched this game.
Jared Birmingham Bowl: Memphis vs. Wake Forest
Who’s Jared Birmingham, anyway? Oh, wait. I see. Birmingham went to Jared.
This game will serve the dual purpose of being a semifinal in the all-time barbecue bragging rights showdown. Who will take it -- Memphis’ lip-smacking ribs or that tangy North Carolina pulled pork? I don’t know, but what I do know is that the winner will move on to face the Fighting Briskets of Texas State, which already knocked off the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Houston vs. Army
Just to make things fun, Army will be required to field the old Andre Ware-led, John Jenkins-coached Run-and-Shoot offense made famous by the Houston Cougars of the late 80s and early 90s, while Houston, in turn, must adopt the Cadets’ traditional triple-option. Adapt or die – or at least lose.
Dollar General Bowl: Buffalo vs. Troy
Undoubtedly, many of these players be future dads. So, instead of football, they’ll all be treated to a lesson in the real purpose of the Dollar General – racing up and down the aisles on Dec. 24th trying to figure out what would make a suitable stocking stuffer for the kids.
Hawaii Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Hawaii
Didn’t Hawaii get enough home games this year? So in lieu of another one, I say let’s just get the teams together for a big luau, with a fusion-inspired meal theme – roasted pig with a Cajun spice rub.
Aloha, y’all.
Servpro First Responder Bowl: Boston College vs. Boise State
Ron Dayne’s son is a freshman at Boston College. Mark Rypien’s nephew Brett is the quarterback at Boise State. So, let’s put some family pride on the line.
If Boise wins, Ron gives back his 1999 Heisman. If BC wins, Mark has to relinquish a Super Bowl ring.
Really, the Rypiens have this one in the bag, since Mark actually has a ring to spare.
Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech
Two teams headed to the Motor City, to a stadium sponsored by Ford, to play in a bowl game sponsored by the Ford-owned automotive chain Quick Lane.
New plan – let the Gopher and Yellow Jacket players see who can change the oil of a 1981 Crown Vic faster.
Cheez-It Bowl: Cal vs. TCU
Admit it – nobody wants to watch the offense of either the Frogs (93rd nationally in total offense) or the Golden Bears (113th). Not even their own fans.
So, easy solution – first score wins. (Watch it still go three hours.)
Walk-On’s Independence Bowl: Temple vs. Duke
If you’re going to stage a bowl game sponsored by an eatery named Walk-On’s, well, you’re asking for it.
Yep, you guessed it. Only the walk-ons get to play.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Vanderbilt
I don’t know about you, but I’d pay to see the Bears and Commodores see who could last longer on NASA’s astronaut-testing simulators.
New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Miami vs. Wisconsin
The Pinstripe Bowl, as you may know, is played at Yankee Stadium. So, it seems only fitting that the winning team claim Giancarlo Stanton for their home MLB team – the Brewers or the Marlins.
Just when you thought you’d escaped the Marlins, Giancarlo, they pull you back in.
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Auburn
This feels like a neutral-site high school football playoff game. Nashville, home of the Music City Bowl, is 353 miles away from West Lafayette, Indiana, and 301 miles from Auburn, Alabama.
Sorry, no charter planes to this one. Everyone – and that means you too, university presidents – rides a yellow dawg.
Camping World Bowl: West Virginia vs. Syracuse
For one night only, come see Jimmy Boeheim and Bobby Huggins trade in their dry erase clipboards for a laminated play sheet, as they’ll be serving as the interim head football coaches.
Look at it this way – with Huggy Bear in charge and Press Virginia coming to the gridiron, the Mountaineers’ defense figures to improve tenfold.
Valero Alamo Bowl: Iowa State vs. Washington State
Washington State fans took to wearing fake mustaches this year in honor of their Uncle Rico-lookalike quarterback Gardner Minshew. If he loses this game, the Cyclones should be able to shave the ‘stache. (Somewhere, Brutus “the Barber” Beefcake nods in delight.)
Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl: Florida vs. Michigan
Nobody does drive-through service like Chick Fil-A. Nobody, I tell you.
But how will the Atlanta-area Chick-Fil-A locations fare when the Gators and Wolverines take over the windows and cash registers for the day? Tune in and watch the hilarity ensue.
Hey, Harbaugh, where’s my 12-piece nuggets, waffle fries and diet lemonade?
Belk Bowl: South Carolina vs. Virginia
This is NASCAR country. The game is in Charlotte, so let’s just move it over to Charlotte Motor Speedway, and stage a road race between Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp and Cavaliers coach Bronco Mendenhall. Even more fun – Mendenhall will drive a Bronco, while Muschamp will drive a … Mustang?
Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Nevada
If the Wolfpack wins, the state of Nevada gets Hot Springs as a door prize. If the Red Wolves win, Arkansas gets Sin City. (Bill Clinton’s interest in this game just increased exponentially.)
Military Bowl, Presented by Northrop Grumman: Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech
If you’re going to hold a game in Annapolis, you might as well put the plebes through Navy Seal training, right? If nothing else, maybe the Navy will find a couple of new sailors.
Hyundai Sun Bowl: Stanford vs. Pittsburgh
Historically, the Sun Bowl – which is tied with the Orange and Sugar as the second-oldest bowl game behind the Rose – kicks off at high noon.
I think you see where I’m going with this. Bring the quarterbacks out into the middle of downtown El Paso, hand them a couple of six-shooters, and let the gunfight commence.
Chill out, gun control advocates. Did I mention the six-shooters were water pistols?
Redbox Bowl: Oregon vs. Michigan State
At halftime of the game, Oprah will rise from a previously invisible platform beneath the stadium, then delight the crowd by informing them to look under their seats.
“You get a DVD! And you get a DVD! And you get a DVD!”
Autozone Liberty Bowl: Missouri vs. Oklahoma State
In a touching pregame ceremony, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy will shear his mullet and donate it to a needy cause – Missouri coach Barry Odom’s forehead.
San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah
Like many of these games, the Holiday Bowl has gone through its share of title sponsors over the years. Among them, SeaWorld, Thrifty Car Rental, Plymouth and Pacific Life Insurance, just to name a few.
Here’s the carrot for this year’s winning team: You get to pick next year’s sponsor!
Congrats, Axe Body Spray, you’re in the on-deck circle.
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: N.C. State vs. Texas A&M
Actually, this one is on hold until the LSU-A&M game is over.
Outback Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Iowa
The Outback Bowl is the second game of the bowl season held at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, after the Gasparilla Bowl. Wait, you don’t remember that one? Can’t say I blame you – it was 24 bowls ago.
Since Tampa already has that one, we’re moving this game to the literal outback – Streaky Bay, Australia. Also, the teams will be playing by Aussie rules.
VRBO Citrus Bowl: Kentucky vs. Penn State
Kentucky fans weren’t aware that the school had a football team, so we’re just going to list this one under the “College Basketball” listings of their channel guides, and hope they get there accidentally.
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: LSU vs. UCF
Easy – the loser loses the right to go by their initials from here on out.
Rose Bowl Game, Presented by Northwestern Mutual: Washington vs. Ohio State
The Tournament of Roses Parade is as much a tradition as the game itself. (In fact, the parade started first.) So, I say let’s put the teams on a couple of floats, and bring them to the field that way, sort of pro wrestling-style.
AllState Sugar Bowl: Texas vs. Georgia
Texas and Georgia are two of the most fertile high school football recruiting hotbeds in the nation. And the Longhorns and Bulldogs typically get their share of in-state recruits.
Not today, though. For every point scored, the scoring team will have to donate a blue-chipper to charity. Like, to Georgia Tech or Texas A&M.
This would be worth it, just to see Kirby Smart and Tom Herman race onto the field and make a tackle themselves.
So, there you have it. Now, all the bowl games have something enticing to offer – for the first time in the history of time.
Tune in next week when I give you a reason to care about the Tour de France.