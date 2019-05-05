Have you ever been somewhere that was familiar and unfamiliar all at once?
OK, before we explore that idea further, let me offer some context. My 14-year-old son Cooper loves video games. I mean, of course he does. As I said, he’s a 14-year-old boy.
He also loves sports. So, using the transitive theory, he must also love Esports, right? (I’ll save you the suspense – he does.)
As a Christmas gift, I applied for media credentials for Cooper and me for an Esports event in the Metroplex. I planned to write about it, Cooper would go as my translator. And, trust me, I needed a translator.
If you’re not familiar with Esports, let me give you the Cliff’s notes version: It consists of teams of professional gamers competing against one another, while fans watch and cheer. In short, it’s a video game competition.
Wait, that’s not a sport, some of you are grumbling. Video games? Really?
To that, I’d say keep an open mind. Sure, as sports go, it may be rather sedentary, but there is little doubt that the competitors are highly skilled at the games they play, or that they display superior hand-eye coordination.
And so it was that last Sunday, Cooper and I hopped in the car and drove to the Allen Event Center for the second day of the Overwatch League’s two-day inaugural “Homestand Weekend.”
Overwatch is one of Cooper’s favorite games, a first-person, team-based multiplayer shooter game replete with seemingly neverending action. The Overwatch League started play in January 2018 with 12 franchises based in cities around the world, including two in Texas – the Dallas Fuel and the Houston Outlaws. The league expanded to 20 teams for its second season this year.
We showed up around 11 a.m. last Sunday, about an hour before the first of four matches on the day, between the Hangzhou (China) Spark and the Paris (France, not Texas) Eternal. The last match of the day was slated to be the “Battle for Texas,” between Houston and Dallas.
OK, remember my initial description of a gathering both unfamiliar and familiar? That was the Overwatch League for me. You could give me another six months of playing Overwatch daily – please don’t, by the way – and I think I’d still have a hard time following the game. It moves too fast, there’s too much going on. It’s sensory overload, with albeit amazing graphics. I couldn’t follow it even with Cooper in my ear, providing running color commentary about what was happening.
Whenever the crowd would react to some (seemingly) pivotal, dramatic moment in the game, I’d squint my eyes and try to figure out what was happening. Never had the slightest clue.
As for all the ancillary action, like what was happening in the stands, that made perfect sense. The Overwatch League sold out the arena both days, as some 9,000 fans turned out to watch the gamers go at it. Did the occasional fan look like someone who might be holed up all day in their mom’s basement playing video games? Sure. But most just resembled your standard, T-shirt and ball-cap sports fan. They would’ve fit right in at a Mavs or Rangers game.
Many fans came adorned in the jerseys of their favorite teams – available for $59.99 in the gift shop – and they held up signs and whooped and hollered just like sports fans anywhere else. (Apparently Houston and Dallas fans don’t like the other very much. Who knew?)
The press conferences afterward resembled many a postgame presser I’ve attended. Oh, there was a translator on hand – some of the top gamers come from South Korea, and speak minimal English – but all of the competitors carried themselves like professional athletes.
Granted, it’s a whole new world for them, too. When they were 5 and 6 years old, Esports hadn’t exploded yet, so it’s hard to imagine that they dreamed of one day playing video games for a living. (It’s a decent living, too. In the Overwatch League, the minimum salary for a player is $50,000 and the top salary is a reported $150,000.)
So, do they consider themselves pioneers?
“It’s hard not to, right?” said Houston Outlaws player Daniel Pence, whose gamer handle is Boink. “This is one of the first league formats for Esports. … This is a lot different than Esports has been in the past, it’s one of the first with a league format, going into season two now. It’s hard not to (feel like a pioneer), life’s changing, Esports is changing, I think, for the better.”
I can tell you, after a day soaking up the sights and sounds of the Overwatch League, Esports is definitely a thing. You may not like it, it may not be your bag, but it’s a thing. It’s a growing phenomenon, and the fans of these various games are crazy for it.
It also crosses across sporting lines. Blizzard Entertainment, which developed the Overwatch League, has a former ABC Sports president and CEO of NFL Network as one of its chief executives. Several traditional sports owners have either dipped their toe in the Esports market or have reportedly considered it. The always progressive NBA became the first major sports league to enter the Esports arena when it created the NBA 2K League, after that popular game.
Further proof: The International Olympic Committee has at least discussed the possibility of adding Esports to the Summer Games. And there are nearly 20 colleges in the country that now field varsity Esports teams, with that number growing almost daily. Yes, it’s quite possible that when your teenager is in his room clicking away on his Xbox or PlayStation, he could be working for a future college scholarship. (You can thank me later, kids.)
If it all sounds a little crazy to you, I get it. But it’s the future. And, maybe, even a little bit of the past. Because I can guarantee you that some of the same people who are crying, “People are paying to watch other people play video games? That’s ridiculous!” are the same dudes who back in 1985 watched in amazement at the local arcade as that kid Corey with the spiked hair set the new high score at Galaga.
And to those who might say that video games are too impersonal, or that they turn people into bleary-eyed zombies, let me dispute that notion with my own personal findings. Last Sunday, I witnessed a 14-year-old kid beam with wide-eyed glee as he recounted getting a selfie with his favorite Houston Outlaws player – “It’d be like you running into Hakeem Olajuwon, Dad,” he said – and heard him chatter away about how this was “the greatest weekend ever.”
That’s enough to make me an Esports fan.