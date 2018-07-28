Brice Cherry: Introducing the Hall of Fame (but you knew him/her already)
If you were casting a Hall of Fame vote for Halls of Fame, which ones would comprise the first ballot?
Stay with me, because I know that last sentence only slightly resembled English. We’re approaching Hall of Fame season, that late-summer stretch that begins with Sunday’s National Baseball Hall of Fame inductions, adds the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony next weekend, then quietly (because of the din of football season) enshrines the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class in early September.
I’m something of a Hall of Fame aficionado. Nothing against art, history or science museums, but all things being equal I’d rather pay my admission ticket to admire the art, history and science of my favorite athletic pastimes.
There are literally hundreds of Halls of Fame devoted to sports, preserving the history of everything from curling to twirling, from the UFC to the ICC (International Cricket Council). I haven’t visited them all – not even close – but I’ve passed through more than a few, including the museums honoring the four major pro sports of baseball (Cooperstown, N.Y.), basketball (Springfield, Mass.), football (Canton, Ohio) and hockey (Toronto, Canada).
Even if you’ve never been to these places, you still have. Yes, I know – the sentences aren’t making sense again. What I mean is that all of the Halls of Fame that I’ve ever attended never felt like a dusty, lifeless room. They actually personified their chosen sports in a way that makes you feel like you’ve met them before.
But just in case, allow me to make a few introductions:
The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame is Pat Summitt. No, it doesn’t offer a steely-eyed glare at passers-by. But it’s still standing Pat.
First, it’s located in Knoxville, Tennessee, where Pat will forever (and rightfully) be considered royalty. One side of the exterior of the building resembles a giant hoop, complete with a bright, 10-ton orange basketball nestled on top. (Not Lady Vol orange, but close enough.)
It’s a well-designed setup that takes visitors through the history of the women’s game, all the way to the future. There’s a court if you want to fire up a few jumpers (always a bonus in my book), as well as a private room available for rent that resembles an urban playground (yes, streetball is for the ladies, too).
But back to Pat. The lobby of the museum is known as the Pat Summitt Rotunda, featuring a panoramic view of downtown Knoxville. And the Hall of Fame’s inaugural class included, naturally, Summitt herself.
Just like Summitt, the next person needs no introduction. He’s Wayne Gretzky, embodied by the Hockey Hall of Fame.
I can’t say that I’m a particularly avid hockey fan, but when in Rome … or, rather, Canada, as the case may be.
Yes, of course the Hockey Hall of Fame is in Canada. Where else would it be? As with all the best modern-day sports museums, it incorporates several interactive fan diversions, such as allowing visitors to smack a wrister on a real hockey net or play goalie while a similar slapshot comes screaming at your noggin.
On my visit, I remember haplessly and hopelessly flailing away, while the little 10-year-old Canadian kids would walk right up and hum the biscuit into the basket like a miniature Gordie Howe or something.
What can I say? I have too much American in me.
Anyway, Canada’s (and, thus, hockey’s) greatest-ever export is the Great One. Gretzky scored an NHL-record 897 goals (and delivered a record 1,963 assists), and his aura oozes through the Hockey Hall. Especially when you stumble upon an exhibit that features one puck for every goal Gretzky ever scored.
That’s a puck-load of goals, eh?
The Texas Sports Hall of Fame is Nolan Ryan. OK, before you flag me for unsportsmanlike conduct for not casting the Lone Star State’s preeminent sports museum as a football person, let me note that I considered Tom Landry. (There is a Tom Landry Theater within the Hall, after all.)
But Landry was a quiet, stoic man. Nolan is similar to Landry in his demeanor, but certainly not with that noisy fastball, no sir.
Nolan is Texas. He’s big, he’s proud, he’s awesome. All adjectives befitting the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. He played for both Texas Major League clubs. And, get this, when the Nolan Ryan Museum wanted to pack up from its original location in Alvin in 2016, where did it go?
You guessed it – to Waco’s very own Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
Speaking of Waco, you all know Kim Mulkey, right? She may bleed for Baylor, but Mulkey is also the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame – small, but surprisingly feisty.
Louisiana carries a rich sporting history. When I visited the Hall of Fame while covering Baylor baseball in 2009, it was nothing more than a room in a building in Baton Rouge, a room filled with framed photos of its inductees.
But I remember walking through and being stunned at the big names that the Bayou State had produced. “He’s from Louisiana?” I thought. Sure, everyone knows Karl Malone and Pete Maravich and Archie Manning. But Louisiana also was home to Lou Brock and Will Clark and Charlie Joiner and Y.A. Tittle and dozens of other familiar names.
Plus, in a display of Mulkey-like spunk, the Louisiana Hall of Fame finally found some bigger digs in 2013, after some 55 years of searching. It’s now located in downtown Natchitoches.
The Baseball Hall of Fame couldn’t possibly be anyone but Babe Ruth – the most iconic figure the game has ever seen.
So, you probably wouldn’t think that any place could be any more Ruthian than the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum in Baltimore (I’ve been there, too), but you’d be wrong. The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, might as well be the “Other” House that Ruth Built.
I could have spent a week at the Baseball Hall of Fame and never come up for air. No sport is quite as connected to its history as is baseball. The game is a time machine. Early basketball games didn’t allow for dribbling and certainly nobody would have considered dunking. Football players once wore leather helmets and basically ignored the forward pass.
But baseball has (mostly) stood the test of time. A game from 1918 wouldn’t look that different from one today.
And Ruth certainly paved the way for the modern slugger. He was the O.G. – the Original Gapper. (And, of course, an Original Hall of Famer, as part of the first four-person class).
Obviously, Cooperstown pays homage to the Sultan of Swat’s sultriness, showing off Ruth-used gloves, bats and balls. But even when you’re looking at something else altogether, you get the sense that the building wouldn’t even exist if Ruth hadn’t.
Baseballs have a truer bounce than footballs, which are oblong and funny-shaped. And my choice as the face of the Pro Football Hall of Fame is an offbeat one, too.
Meet Mr. Steve Sabol.
I found the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton to be something of an immersive experience. I remember walking up to one exhibit and being caught off-guard when a motion sensor signaled the “Voice of God” – announcer John Facenda – causing me to wonder if I was headed for my own burning bush experience, Instead, Facenda began narrating about the game I’d encountered at that particular exhibit.
There were bright lights and booming speakers and interactive touch screens throughout the museum. There may have even been a bell and a whistle. Probably a laser or two.
Which is why I think of Sabol, who through NFL Films immersed the viewer in the game of football like never before. Watching Sabol’s work, you didn’t just watch the game, you felt it.
So if you ever wanted to step into your TV screen and reach down and touch the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field, forget that flight to Green Bay. Just go to Canton.
I feel like I am forever indebted to Dr. James Naismith, who is the Basketball Hall of Fame through and through. Don’t believe me? Shoot, his name is on the dadgummed sign – it’s the NAISMITH Memorial Hall of Fame.
Basketball is vastly different than almost every sport out there in that its inventor is undisputed. Sorry, Abner Doubleday, but nobody really knows who invented baseball. Same for football, hockey and dozens of other sports. Most happened as kind of a group project, or evolved over time from other games.
But Naismith is basketball’s almighty Creator. He thought up the game out of necessity – as YMCA director he was seeking to come up with an indoor game that his students could play during the winter months, but one that would avoid the tackling associated with rugby or football. He devised a set of rules, hammered up a pair of peach baskets and, subsequently, named the game “Basket Ball.”
He couldn’t see into the future. As mentioned, those first games in the 1890s featured no dribbling or dunking, and, honestly, very little scoring.
And he was a visionary nonetheless. The crux of Naismith’s original concepts all remain. Passing and spacing remain as important as ever. You still can’t mug a guy without drawing a foul. And, as Coach Norman Dale reminded us in “Hoosiers,” the hoop remains 10 feet high.
The Basketball Hall of Fame is, quite fittingly, located in the true birthplace of the game, Springfield, Massachusetts. That’s where Naismith came up with the game, where a worldwide passion was born.
Without Naismith, there is no Michael Jordan. There is no Wilt Chamberlain or Bill Russell or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Without Naismith, we wouldn’t be on a first-name basis with Magic and Larry, with Kobe and LeBron.
Without Dr. Jimmy, there is no Dr. J. And that would be a shame.
On my only visit to the Hall of Fame, I could not resist sprinting onto the museum’s sparkling hardwood court and hoisting up some shots. The place’s motto is “Where the Game Never Ends,” and what better way to learn about the game than to play it?
Thanks be to Naismith.