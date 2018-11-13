Brice Cherry: In NBA, there's a 50-50 chance (of lighting you up)
Everywhere you look nowadays, somebody’s hanging up half a hundred.
Fiddy. Fifty. Look out, here comes the Five-Oh!
On Nov. 1, Minnesota's Derrick Rose joined the parade of NBA players to put up 50 or more in a game this season. Yes, that Derrick Rose. The former youngest-MVP-in-history whose knees took a six-year sabbatical. Rose joined Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Blake Griffin as players in this year’s Fifty Point Club, and certainly the Timberwolves guard stands out as the most unlikely member. Then four nights later, the Nuggets’ Jamal Murray, who scored 10 points two games before, exploded for a career-high 48, missing inclusion by just one bucket.
So, what do we make of all these scoring outbursts? Does this early flurry signal a fluke, or the beginnings of a trend?
Last season, the league produced 13 different 50-point games, including four by eventual league MVP James Harden (one of which topped 60). So the fact that we’re already a third of the way to that number and we’re only halfway through November should tell you that strange things are afoot.
Upon further examination, however, we really shouldn’t be that surprised. Here’s why:
Freedom of movement – It’s not referring to your constitutional right to shake your groove thang, though, hey, you do you.
In NBA terms, freedom of movement refers to an offensive player’s right to move around the court without being held or grabbed. Makes sense, right? Of course. But we’ve all watched enough basketball to know that holding, grabbing, hand-checking, pulling, yanking, hip-checking is part of the defender’s modus operandi.
The NBA has put an emphasis on calling more freedom-of-movement violations by the defense this season. It’s led to more fouls in the early going, but the thought is, defenders will adjust. Not shockingly, it’s also ignited a volcano’s eruption worth of points. We’re seeing teams hit 130, 140, on a regular basis. Last year, only two teams (the Warriors and Rockets) averaged 112 or more. It’s early yet, but this year a dozen teams are at 113 or better, led by the Warriors, who are putting up a Paul Westhead-like 125-plus.
Threeeeeee-cola! – The three-for-all mentality of today’s game allows guys to score in bunches, thus making 50 easier to reach.
In his 52-point game against the Bulls on Oct. 29, Thompson fired up 24 shots from 3-point range, making an NBA-record 14. His Splash Brother Curry went 11-for-16 from deep in scoring 51 against the Wizards five days earlier.
We are approaching a day – and I wouldn’t be surprised if it happens before the 2018 calendar year is complete – where somebody makes 20 treys in a single game. Let me say that again. Twenty. Threes. In. A. Game. If you’re scoring at home -- why exactly are you scoring NBA games at home, there's a dadgummed scoring graphic on the TV screen -- that would add up to 60 points.
Now, here’s where we acknowledge that you can also get to 50 without having to make double-digit treys. Griffin hit “only” five in his 52-point game for the Pistons, while just four of Rose’s 19 swishes from the field came from beyond the arc.
Iso Ball = One-Man Outbursts – So, I know the Warriors are detested by many basketball fans, but here’s where they should be beloved: They ushered in a new age of ball movement, as a high percentage of their shots come as the direct result of an assist.
The Rockets, meanwhile, are the polar opposite.
Oh sure, James Harden and Chris Paul are two of the game’s best passers, and they can (and, usually, will) combine for 16-20 assists a night. But Mike D’antoni also has his team play an inordinate amount of Iso Ball – if you’re a Thunder fan, it would be Russell Westbrook Hero Ball – where four guys spread the floor, while the fifth (often Harden) dribble-dribble-dribbles, then either makes a move off the bounce or fires up a 3-pointer with time winding down on the clock.
It’s not always pretty, I’ll grant you that. And I’m not convinced it’s the best way to beat the Warriors. (Though I’m also not convinced that anyone can.)
Last year, however, the Rockets were extremely efficient in the isolation game (far ess so this year), as Harden and Paul were two of the top scorers in the league in iso situations. Houston also averaged a league-low 16.1 miles of running per game last year, which presumably limits wear and tear. (Though apparently not enough for Chris “The Walking Bruise” Paul to avoid getting hurt in the Western Conference Finals, grumble-grumble …)
Whether or not teams are copying the Rockets' 2018 strategy, Iso Ball is a regular thing. Teams may run a pick at a defender in order to create a mismatch, but when you’ve got a Westbrook or a Harden or a Wall or a Kawhi, sometimes it makes sense to clear some space and just let them operate.
And when those guys get hot, they’ll hang half a hundred in a hurry.