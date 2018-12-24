Brice Cherry: From Foles to bowls, these holiday carols truly have rhythm
After more than two decades of stirring up a stew of sports headlines and Christmas carols, I’ve discovered a certain rhythm to it.
Given that I’ve done this song and dance before (many, many times before), I know how it goes. I hunt down the songs I want, I count the syllables, I bide my time on the rhymes, I determine what sports story might connect with a certain tune. Heck, I even sing as I go. (Or whistle as I work. That works, too.)
Here’s a new one, though. I don’t think I’ve ever laid out the songs in sequential order, in terms of how the sports year played out. At least not on purpose.
But now I have. So, take a trip with me, dear reader, as we hearken all the way back to February, and a rather memorable play from the biggest football game of the year. Surely I couldn’t leave jolly ol’ Saint Nick (Foles) out of a Christmas carol column, could I?
Along the way, we’ll re-visit our retired pal Justify, the first undefeated Triple Crown winner since Seattle Slew. Against my better judgment (as a Rockets fan), we’ll check in with the NBA team everyone loves to hate, the Golden State Warriors. We’ll also hook up with a guy we know well here in Waco, former Baylor slugger Max Muncy, who emerged as an unlikely Los Angeles Dodgers hero this season, including his part in ending the longest World Series game in history.
Finally, we’ll land exactly where we began – in college bowl season. Enjoy the (sleigh) ride, my friends.
Joll
y Old Philly Special (Up on the Housetop)
Out as a catcher, what’s this play?
Looks pretty special for Phill-lay,
Pass to the QB should test the soul,
All for the Eagles’ big Super Bowl,
More, More, More! Who wouldn’t score?
Har, Har, Har! Tom couldn’t score!
There go the cameras, click, click, click
Into the end zone with good Saint Nick.
Baby
, It’s Justify (Baby, It’s Cold Outside)
He really can’t stay (but, baby, it’s Justify)
He’s got to go away (but, baby, it’s Justify)
This racing has been (been hoping that he’d stay in)
So very nice (we’ll bump the purse, just name your price)
His rider will start to worry (Justify what’s your hurry?)
His trainer will be pacing the floor (listen to the grandstand roar)
So really he’d better scurry (Justify please don’t hurry)
But maybe just a half a cube more (break a record, two, three or four)
His “rivals” are duds (baby, it’s good in here)
He’ll make more as a stud (no cash to be had out there)
He had all his fun (so why should he say it’s done?)
A break is due (I’ll take his reins, his mane looks true),
He ought to say nay-nay-neigh (mind if I race him Sunday?)
At least we’re gonna say that we won (what’s the sense in jumping the gun?)
He really can’t stay (you’re crazy, he’s not lost)
‘Cuz, baby, it’s Justify!
They
’re the Most Frustrating Team on the Globe (It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year)
They’re the most frustrating team on the globe,
With the guards basket swishing,
And everyone wishing that
KD would choke,
They’re the most frustrating team on the globe.
It’s the ease-easiest season of all,
With those throwaway pairings and Rocket red herrings,
Where pain comes to Paul,
It’s the ease-easiest season of all
There’ll be alleys for ooping,
Defenders for whooping,
And Draymond Green thrown out the game.
There’ll be scary Kerr stories,
With tales of the glories of
Bulls titles long, long ago.
They’re the most frustrating team on the globe,
There’ll be much consternation,
All over the nation,
When Boogie comes here,
They’re the most frustrating team on the globe!
It C
ame Way Past A Midnight There (It Came Upon A Midnight Clear)
It came way past a midnight there
That glorious stroke of Max,
For Dodgers hanging by a prayer,
Go touch them all, those sacks,
Peace to L.A., it’s all a wrap,
From baseball’s all gracious friend!
The fans, all happy, thankful, smile,
To see the ball game end.
Bett
er Than Going 5-7 (No Place Like Home For the Holidays)
Oh, there’s no place like bowls for the holidays,
‘Cause no matter what say the online trolls,
When you pine for the sunshine and some tasty waves,
For the holidays you can’t beat all those bowls!
I met a coach who lives Washington, and he was headed for,
Pasadena and some Rose Bowl cloudless skies,
From Oklahoma folks are travelin’
Down to South Beach’s sunny shore,
From Citrus to Cheez-It
See, you’re down when your knees hit.
Oh, there’s no place like bowls for the holidays
If you’re losing or if you’re on a roll,
If you want to be happy in ten million way$,
For the holidays you can’t beat all those bowls!
Merry Christmas, sports fans, and to all a good night!