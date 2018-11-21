Brice Cherry: Football is a tasty, necessary Thanksgiving side dish
Whenever Thanksgiving rolls around, a whole lot of F-words spring to mind.
Oh, don’t worry — no need to grab the swear jar. As I consider the many things for which I am thankful, I am reminded of faith, family, friends and food.
And football.
At America’s Thanksgiving feast, football is equally as vital a side dish as stuffing, cranberry salad and sweet potato casserole. It’s an integral part of the holiday we’ve come to expect, to rely upon. It undeniably wouldn’t be the same without it.
For many, it’s a traditional Turkey Day game in the backyard. Some such gridiron gatherings date back decades. They’re typically grand fun, and provide necessary exercise, given the gluttonous temptations of the day. Or I should say they’re loads of fun until Aunt Doris busts her bunion while trying to make an open-field tackle on 11-year-old Sam Junior.
Last Sunday afternoon, Columbus Avenue Baptist Church held its 31st annual Turkey Bowl, a flag football tournament for the youth group. Yep, 31 years of pre-Thanksgiving football. For the second straight year, the teens invaded Baylor’s McLane Stadium, while past events have been held at Midway High School and Paul Tyson Field, among other locales.
I helped officiate the games, and you’ll be glad to know that we never stopped any of the action for a booth review and, honestly, threw precious little flags. And while there were no college scouts in attendance taking copious notes on the church’s unsigned teens, that’s not really the point of the day. It’s about fun and fellowship, and I can tell you as a 20-year member of the church it’s hard to envision November without the Turkey Bowl.
Then again, if your idea of a good time is to park your trunk in your recliner rather than follow the bouncing, oblong ball yourself, the football is no less savory or satisfying. It just wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without a buffet of NFL and college football while the scent of autumnal spices and flavors wafts through the room.
If you’re a Dallas Cowboys or a Detroit Lions fan, you know exactly where you’ll be for three-plus hours every Turkey Day afternoon. Detroit has played 78 times on Thanksgiving and Dallas has 50 such appearances, and both teams have played on every final Thursday of November since 1978. They’re as much a part of the holiday as Black Friday strategy sessions and tryptophan-induced stupors.
Even if you’re not a Lions or Cowboys fan, it’s still football, right? You’re going to watch. For me, as a certified Cowboys hater, a Dallas loss always adds a great little bonus to a day of gratefulness.
The college kids don’t necessarily get a Thanksgiving break, either. I don’t consider eggs to be a traditional dish of the holiday feast, but the Egg Bowl has a tendency to accompany Turkey Day on a regular basis. Since the start of the instate war in 1902, Ole Miss and Mississippi State have met 27 times in 114 meetings on the holiday, and Thursday night’s game will mark the 28th.
Remember when A&M-Texas was a thing? (Let’s have a moment of silence for the dearly departed). The Aggies and Longhorns met on Thanksgiving 63 times in their intense, 118-game rivalry, which ended in 2011 after A&M’s exodus to the SEC. Honestly, it kind of makes sense that the Longhorns would want to play on that day, since burnt orange is the exact color of pumpkin pie. (Maybe the white helmets are a dollop of Cool Whip?)
The history books and Wikipedia entries don’t ever say anything about football being part of the first Thanksgiving at Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 1621. But I’m sure that was just an oversight by the writers. I suspect that after their harvest meal, the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag Indians took the hide of a pig and started tossing it around in an impromptu game of Two-Below.
Whether you believe that or not, there is no denying football’s link to the holiday today. So, in the midst of all the carving, the chopping, the baking, the broiling, the basting, the sizzling and the smoking, be sure to take a moment and say thanks.
For the food, too.