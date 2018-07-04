Brice Cherry: Flying saucers do exist, just a simple hyzer toss away
Over the span of a recent two-week period in June, I played four rounds of golf at three different area courses.
And I don’t even consider myself an avid golfer. Not with balls and clubs, anyway.
I’ve come to determine that when it comes to playing 18 holes, disc golf suits me a lot better than the version popularized by Arnie and Jack and Tiger.
It’s not intended as a slight against golf golf. I own a set of clubs, and enjoy playing from time to time. But I’m not very good, and that tempers my enthusiasm. Golf, she’s such an unmerciful hussy, that occasionally I feel the need for a trial separation.
But over the last 18 months or so, I’ve flipped my lid over disc golf. My son Cooper really got into the game when we played it at church camp one time, and since then it’s become a regular father-son bonding activity.
Let’s get this out of the way – it’s not Frolf, Costanza. Frisbee golf is a misnomer, as a Frisbee is a completely different type of disc than the flying saucers creasing the skies in disc golf.
So, what’s so great about it? Why have I embraced the disc jockey lifestyle? Because it rocks.
To wit:
The green fees are incredible – It’s a tightwad-friendly sport. You may or may not be aware, but at the vast majority of courses around the country, you can play a round of disc golf for no charge.
In fact, you don’t even need to schedule a “tee time.” Most courses are found at public parks. Show up, bring your discs, and play. You may occasionally encounter a busy round, but typically nothing close to what you’d see on a given summer Saturday at Cottonwood. And just like on those other golf courses, you can always let faster players play through.
Now, that’s not to say that you can’t drop some cash on disc golf. It helps to build up a collection of different discs, as they all follow different flight patterns. Yep, that’s right – you typically wouldn’t play a round of disc golf with just one disc. There are discs designed for driving, others for mid-range and approach shots, and still others for putting. Not to mention, all manner of brands and varieties in each category.
And these aren’t dollar-store plastic Frisbees, no sir. They typically range in cost from $10 to $30 per disc. But you could probably find a three-disc starter set, with a driver, mid-range and putter, for around $15 at your favorite sporting goods destination. That’s a heck of a lot cheaper than that $200 seven-iron you’ve been eyeing.
Several of the guys that Cooper and I play with regularly own dozens of discs. Remember when CDs were first a thing, and you built up your collection by subscribing to Columbia House and getting 12 CDs for a penny? (While, of course, unwittingly signing your life away for the next two or three years.) Well, the truly dedicated disc golfers boast similarly impressive collections – along with a specially-designed backpack or rolling bag to house them.
You can walk it – If you’re headed out to the country club, especially in the Texas summer heat, you’re going to want to rent a golf cart as well. No weekend duffer totes around a bag for 18 holes. Even in the PGA they have caddies, aka Sherpas minus the North Face jackets.
Disc golf is different. You don’t need wheels. That’s because instead of teeing off on a 500-yard hole, you’re looking at 500 feet to the chains. The hike is agreeable, not interminable.
Oh, and you’re not lugging 35 pounds of metal on your back.
Challenging courses abound – Did you know that Waco is home to the top-ranked disc golf course in the state? So says DiscGolfScene.com, which places Cameron Park in that spot. Meanwhile, just across the river, Brazos Park East – an especially wooded, taxing course known as “The Beast” – is ranked No. 4 in Texas, according to the website.
Waco features a lively disc golf scene. There are plenty of places to play within a long hyzer toss (insider term, to make it look like I really know what I’m talking about) of your backyard. Each course is unique and presents its own special obstacles. (By the way, besides the hyzer, there’s also an anhyzer, as well as a shot I invented called the anhyzer bush, which typically ends up in a tree.)
Hewitt Park is fairly wide open and a great place for novices to sharpen their skills. Woodway Park offers the picturesque backdrop of Lake Waco, as well as plenty of fun (and, sometimes, frustrating) holes. McGregor boasts a cool nine-basket course under a canopy of shady trees at Amsler Park that plays as an 18-hole course thanks to some well-distributed tees.
Round these parts, Cameron Park and its cousin the Beast comprise the SAT test, the kinds of courses that’ll challenge even the best players. But with great risk comes great reward. When I picked up a birdie with a 15-foot flick on hole No. 7 in a recent round at Cameron Park, I knew I’d earned it.
The Beast recently hosted a professional event, the Waco Charity Open, featuring some of the top players in the world, including Paul McBeth, who could be best described as the LeBron James of disc golf.
You might even run into some of the friendly guys who designed these courses when you’re out and about playing.
It’s good exercise, but a better time – I’m telling you, disc golf is fun. I find it more forgivable than golf, but maybe that’s just me. Maybe I just took to it better.
The guys I play with are all better than me (and it wouldn’t be hard to be), but we’ve also played holes where we’ve all come away with pars. Occasionally, I may even gain a stroke. (Though it doesn’t last.)
Best of all, it’s a community. The seasoned players offer tips (in between trash talk) that make a far more personal impact than all the YouTube instructional videos you can find.
And when you rattle those chains with a well-placed putt, man, it’s downright poetic. Kind of takes me back to my youth, as I played many a pickup basketball game in the park shooting on chain nets.
Nothing against the kerplunk, but for me, ching-ching is the sweetest music in golf.