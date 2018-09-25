Brice Cherry: Flag the NFL for lack of common sense on roughing-the-passer penalties
Rule 12, Section 2, Article 9(b) of the NFL rule book states the following:
“In order to qualify for a sack, a rushing defender must lovingly scoop the passer into his arms, rock him to sleep while humming Brahms’s Lullaby, and when the passer has drifted off into a complete sense of peace and tranquility, then and only then may the rushing defender gently place him onto the turf.”
OK, it might not actually say that. But is it really that far from where the NFL is headed?
In fact, the rash of high-profile roughing-the-passer penalties in the league’s first three weeks of the season uncorked a flood of such satire on social media. One of my favorites featured a video clip of a mother reclining her baby into a crib – carefully, as young mothers do, so the babe wouldn’t awake – accompanied by the tagline, “This is how to tackle in the NFL.”
We poke fun because we can, but unfortunately the real joke is NFL officiating.
Now, before I pile on and hit the league with the full weight of my columnizing, you’ve got to feel me on this: it’s understandable how we’ve reached this point. In many ways, the NFL is a no-win situation.
In recent years, concussion research has drawn a link between football and serious, sometimes deadly brain injuries like CTE. The league has faced everything from rampant media and fan criticism that it didn’t do enough to prevent such injuries, to lawsuits accusing culpability.
It’s not just concussion-related strife causing headaches for the NFL. Every season, the league loses numerous big-name players to more “routine” injuries like shredded ligaments and broken bones. Some of those casualties are quarterbacks, the game’s most luminescent stars. Last year, the Packers lost Aaron Rodgers to a broken collar bone when Minnesota’s Anthony Barr landed on top of him during a sack.
Which brings us back to Rule 12, Article 9(b). The rule (really, truly this time) says this: “When tackling a passer who is in a defenseless posture (e.g., during or just after throwing a pass), a defensive player must not unnecessarily or violently throw him down or land on top of him with all or most of the defender’s weight.”
If a defender is judged to have done either of those things, he’s hit with a roughing-the-passer call.
It’s a terrible rule. No question. Of all the ill-conceived rules in the NFL rule book – and there are more than a few – this one is among the very worst.
Aha, but here’s the twist in the story. The league’s competition committee didn’t get together and craft this new edict over the offseason. Instead, it just opted to enforce a rule that’s actually been on the books since 1995, according to a recent USA Today story.
So the language has been around a while, only the enforcement is new. And yet NFL players are being routinely punished for not adjusting overnight. By choosing to take this step, the league is pushing the game of pro football to a frustrating, even dangerous direction.
While the Packers’ Clay Matthews is the unwitting poster boy for the inanity of the league’s roughing-the-passer push (and I’m going to get to him), the saddest case belongs to the Dolphins’ William Hayes. On Sunday, Miami head coach Adam Gase said that Hayes tore his ACL during a sack of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr while trying to avoid putting his body weight on the QB.
“They don’t care about the rest of us getting hurt. Long as the QB is safe,” tweeted 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.
At the very least, they’re making it nearly impossible for pass rushers to do their jobs. Nobody has felt this conundrum more than the Packers’ Matthews. On Sunday, he was hit with his third roughing-the-passer flag in as many weeks on a play in which he broke free for a clean hit on Redskins QB Alex Smith. Matthews kept his head low, avoiding any kind of helmet-to-helmet contact, wrapped up Smith and drove him to the turf. Yes, he landed on top of him, but he would’ve had to have been some kind of acrobat to avoid it.
As the flag flew in, Matthews reacted in disbelief before kneeling and staring at the turf. His exasperation was palpable. You could feel it. And it’s a feeling shared by football players, coaches and fans all over the country.
What’s a guy supposed to do? I mean, really, are we playing Tiddlywinks here? Why not just put the QB in a different colored-jersey like they do in practice, or have defenders play two-below on the passer while being able to tackle everyone else?
“Unfortunately this league is going in a direction that I think a lot of people don’t like,” Matthews said. “I think they’re getting soft.”
There’s nothing wrong with the league wanting a safer game. Fans would certainly rather see Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers wearing a helmet rather than a headset.
But in enforcing what I’d call the “Santa clause” – because, you see, it deals with an unhealthy distribution of body weight – the NFL has made the game a farce. It has overcorrected, and as a result, is asking too much of its defenders.
The real problem is, both game and league officials see it otherwise. They’ve abandoned common sense. In an interview about Matthews’ latest hit, retired NFL official Ed Hochuli showed the play to a reporter in slow-motion and noted that, at a step away from making contact, Matthews should have known that the sack was an inevitability and should have rolled to the side as he was making the hit rather than driving through the QB.
Here’s the problem with that. Matthews wasn’t moving in slow motion. The game isn’t played that way. That final step to the QB occurred in a millisecond. I’ve watched the play more than 10 times in real speed, and still can’t figure out what Matthews could’ve done to avoid the flag, other than just run past Smith altogether and not hit him at all.
By the letter of the law, Matthews indeed committed a penalty. I don’t dispute that. But my take is that (a) the law is broken, and (b) it should be summarily ignored as it was in the previous 20-plus seasons prior to this one.
There are puzzling state laws still on the books all over the good ol’ USA. In Wisconsin, it’s again the law to sell home-baked cookies. (Just say no to bake sales, kids.) In Minnesota, you’re breaking the law if you choose to throw a chicken into the air with the intent of catching it. (Apparently letting it drop is more acceptable?)
If a Minnesota peace officer came across a chicken-juggler, though, would he really issue a citation? Likely not. He probably wouldn’t even know the activity was illegal, but even if he did, I can’t imagine he’d consider the offender any major threat to society.
Clay Matthews wasn’t trying to hurt Alex Smith, and what’s more, he didn’t hurt him. He was merely trying to tackle him. He and other pass rushers shouldn’t have to learn the art of levitation in order to prevent a penalty.
Football is a violent game. It’s always been so. Controlling the violence in such a way to promote player safety is the NFL’s obligation.
But when you ask the defense to hug the quarterback instead of hit him, it’s just not football anymore.