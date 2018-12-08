Brice Cherry: Final sprint for OU's Murray made the difference
Prior to the conference championship weekend of the college football season, my Heisman ballot lined up slightly differently.
I prefer to wait until after the conference title games to cast my vote. The likelihood that it’ll shift the track of my previous thinking seems small, but I still want to leave the window of possibility cracked. As a voter, you have until the Monday after that weekend to vote, and I generally wait until the very last day. (This year I even received a call – “Why haven’t you voted yet?” – just a few minutes after I’d submitted my ballot.)
Heading into that weekend, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa was my top choice, a chin whisker or two in front of Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray. Both were worthy options. There was no denying that. And I’d heard the arguments from the Murray camp. He’s more dynamic, more electrifying than Tua, they said. He makes more plays with his feet. Without Murray, Oklahoma wouldn’t be in the same area code as 12-1.
OK, that’s all well and good, I countered. But Tua’s pretty special, too. His numbers are equally impressive. He’s the best player on the best team in America. And, to me, Tua owned the silkiest strand of evidence in this hair-splitting exercise – he had a zero in the loss department, while Murray had lost once. (Incidentally, these weren’t hypothetical arguments I was making with the aforementioned Murray camp. I play fantasy football with several OU fans – and we had a quite lively discussion to this very end.)
A funny thing happened on the way to the online voting portal, though. I changed my mind.
Or more accurately – Kyler Murray changed it for me.
Guess that waiting around to vote really makes sense. Because for the first time in my days as a Heisman voter, I flipped my No. 1 and No. 2 choices based on what unfolded during the conference title games. When I typed in my top choice into the balloting website last Monday, I went with “Kyler Murray, Oklahoma” at No. 1 and “Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama” at No. 2. And I felt perfectly content with the switch.
Should one game matter that much? Isn’t it about body of work?
Well, of course it is. But, again, in my estimation there wasn’t a vast chasm of difference between Tua and Murray. More like a sliver of separation. The kind of gap you’d see at the mall parking lot when the jerk with the Hummer crams his vehicle two inches away from your minivan.
For the magical, slippery Murray, that crack of space was just wide enough for him to squeeze through and escape.
Now, Tua and Alabama didn’t lose. I recognize that. Since that had been Tua’s trump card before, what changed exactly?
In a word, everything. Murray won the Big 12 title game for Oklahoma. The Sooners, as usual, needed every one of his 379 yards and three touchdown tosses. This is an OU team that must outrace you, not outslug you. They’ve missed more tackles than a fisherman whose lure box bounced out of the bed of his pickup truck.
Tua, meanwhile, struggled against Georgia, then succumbed to injury. Anyone can get hurt, and while on the surface it may seem harsh to hold that against Tua, this is the Heisman we’re talking about. This is the confluence of sports and politics. There can be only one winner. Participation trophies aren’t a thing at the Downtown Athletic Club.
So Tua got hurt, and ‘Bama got Hurts – as in Jalen Hurts, the world’s winningest backup QB. Alabama doesn’t win that game against Georgia, and thus possibly doesn’t make the College Football Playoff for the first time in its existence, without Hurts and his rallying heroics.
That doesn’t make Tua a bad quarterback all of the sudden. He had an amazing year. But he didn’t quite finish off the non-bowl portion of the season like Murray did, and for me – and, obviously, a number of other voters – that made a difference.
Ultimately, I really wish I could waited even longer to cast my vote. I suppose the Heisman is a regular-season award, but since Murray and the Sooners are slated to face off against Tua (assuming his ankles are OK) and the Crimson Tide in the Orange Bowl, wouldn’t it be nice to have that be the Heisman play-in game? Let ‘em duke it out for the stiffarm trophy.
That’s not the way it works, though, because that would make too much sense.
Under college football’s current system, you’ve got to cast your vote for the best player based on the first 13 games, and not No. 14 or 15. From a Heisman perspective, the conference title games are the finish line.
And – with a mad dash in the final stretch – Murray got there first.
Dude does have some wheels.