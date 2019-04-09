Following the biggest moment of his basketball coaching life, all Virginia coach Tony Bennett could think about was a tee time.
OK, maybe it wasn’t all he could think about. But after the Cavaliers won the NCAA title on Monday night over Texas Tech, Bennett was asked by CBS announcer Jim Nantz what the moment might mean to his father, retired coach Dick Bennett.
“My dad said if I ever make it to the Final Four, he’d come and play Augusta with me,” Tony said. “So, maybe you can get us on that course, all right?”
“I’ll work on that one,” Nantz answered.
Ah, yes. A tradition unlike any other. Even for a casual golf enthusiast like myself – I play one or two rounds a year, and mostly watch only the majors – it’s impossible to escape the gravitational pull of the Masters.
The Masters just feels like golf. Attending the Masters is one of those items high on every fan’s bucket list, and the tickets remain one of the most coveted in all of sports. It’s easier to get a party of 10 seated at Magnolia Table at noon on Spring Break Saturday than it is to locate two tickets to Augusta National in the second weekend of April.
Of the four majors, the Masters is the youngest. Both the British Open and U.S. Open can trace their roots to the 19th century, while the PGA Championship was first played in 1916, almost 20 years before the inaugural Masters.
It may be the new kid on the block, but that’s a pretty old block. And I’m here to declare the Masters as the best of the majors. Somehow I think I’m not alone in that opinion – the tournament generally draws the top TV ratings of any of the four, and one Sports Illustrated poll of PGA pros asked the question, “Which of the four majors would you most like to win?” The runaway No. 1 choice was the Masters, by 50 percent, more than British (25) and U.S. Open (23) combined. (Pity the poor PGA, always picked last in gym class.)
But what exactly leads to Augusta’s mastery? What makes it so great?
It’s elitist – in a good way. OK, let’s get this out of the way. I’m not applauding Augusta National’s exclusionary membership standards, not even a little bit. The private club famously didn’t admit its first black member until 1990 and banned women as members until 2012. That’s ludicrous.
But that’s the golf club, not the tournament. The Masters is the most exclusionary of all the majors in terms of its field, and that’s a big part of the appeal.
Only 90 to 100 golfers comprise the field. While we all appreciate the underdog notion that your local club pro could potentially play his way into the U.S. Open field, this is the Masters. You want to qualify for Augusta? No problem. Go win a major.
Okay, okay, it’s not just limited to major winners. The top 50 in the world golf rankings get in, too, along with various amateur champions.
But put it this way – you don’t need a program to figure out that name on the Masters leaderboard.
It’s the prettiest – by far. Augusta National looks like God’s backyard. It’s why high-definition televisions were created.
Augusta is so gorgeous, even Ireland is green with envy. Seriously, is there a greener place on earth? Even the sports coats are green. The dogwoods stand royally over the lush, lustrous lawn, offset by those eye-catching pops of color, clusters of azaleas and camellias. Everyone who has ever traveled to those hallowed grounds talks about the experience in hushed, almost reverential tones.
Amen Corner? More like Hallelujah Lane.
Timing is everything. I suspect that Augusta in December looks a lot different than Augusta in April. Another reason the Masters enraptures so is because it arrives just in time.
Some say that Masters week is the greatest sports week of the year. It’s a pretty compelling argument. It typically follows the NCAA basketball championship games, and you’ve also got everyone in baseball still alive and hopeful, the NHL and NBA playoffs getting ready to crank up, and the NFL Draft looming right around the corner.
Golf just works best in the spring. By the time the U.S. Open hits the schedule in mid-June, temperatures in many parts of the country are warmer than a ghost pepper smoothie. The British Open bumps into many a summer vacation. The PGA Championship has always been drowned out by the roar of that oncoming train known as capital-F Football, but it’s moving to Memorial Day weekend this year, when you’ll either be grilling burgers or watching blockbuster movies.
You know what you’re going to get. The Masters stands alone as the only major played on the same golf course every year. That’s not to disparage the other majors – I actually like the variety box approach for those events.
But there’s a certain comfort level, a familiar feeling of home, in returning to Augusta every April. It’s the same course. The same weekend. Even the same network. Oh, and the same scarcity of commercials. (God bless those elitist Augustans, who limit their event to a mere three sponsors.)
It stands to reason that the players benefit from that familiarity, which is why you see so many multi-time winners at Augusta. Once you’ve dropped one into the drink of Rae’s Creek a time or two, you tend to learn your lesson.
Of course, whether it’s Tiger and Phil or even a bunch of no-names, you can’t escape the allure of Augusta.
“I watched that National Women’s Amateur last weekend, and didn’t know a single one of those women in the field,” Trib editor Steve Boggs said Tuesday. “But I watched, because it was Augusta.”
That’s what we do. When Jim Nantz bids, “Hello, friends,” that’s when you know it’s time to park yourself in front of the world’s largest green screen and start working on your Masters degree.
Either that, or hope to join Tony Bennett’s foursome.