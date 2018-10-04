Brice Cherry: Cowboys' Garrett, Texans' O'Brien face off in Hot Seat Bowl
Did you ever watch ‘rasslin? Maybe you still do.
Remember those “loser leaves town” matches? The way it worked, two fierce rivals would duke it out, maybe in the steel cage, and the loser would have to leave the federation afterward. Those babies were always good for some riveting drama.
That gimmick sprung to mind when I started contemplating this week’s matchup between the Lone Star State’s two NFL teams. If you’re reading this column, there’s a decent chance you’re either a Dallas Cowboys fan or a Houston Texans fan. Thus, you naturally want your team to win against the other guy this Sunday.
But what if it were a “loser leaves town” setup? What then? Meaning, the losing coach would not only lose the game but his job. I’m betting more than a few Cowboys fans or Texans supporters wouldn’t mind if their team lost in that situation. Kind of taking one for the team, so to speak, a setback for the greater good.
Welcome to the current state of your Cowboys and your Texans.
Let’s start with Jason Garrett. Nice guy, but we know the end result of that expression. Now in his eighth full season as Cowboys coach, Garrett hasn’t so much been bad as he’s been blah. If he were a menu item at your local Whataburger, he’d be a vanilla milkshake. (“Now with extra vanilla!”)
Nothing wrong with a vanilla milkshake, but why would you order that when you’ve got chocolate and strawberry as options?
In each of his first three full seasons, Garrett’s teams went 8-8. He was consistently mediocre. The Cowboys finally broke through with a 12-4 season and a division title in 2014, then famously lost to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional playoffs on a controversial finish. (Dallas fans still say Dez caught the ball – and they’re probably right. It’s probably also the last ball Dez ever caught.)
Instead of building on that breakthrough, the Cowboys imploded the next year, falling to 4-12. Quarterback Tony Romo played in only four games due to injury, so Garrett had a reasonable built-in excuse for the backslide, though.
And in 2016, Garrett and the Cowboys turned in the franchise’s best season since the glory days of Aikman and Emmitt in the mid-1990s. Behind the emergence of rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, the ‘Boys went 13-3 and won their second NFC East title in three seasons.
Then, in the playoffs, they fell victim to another Pack attack. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay – has he reached the level of Effin’ Aaron Rodgers yet, Cowboys fans? – pulled out a dramatic win on a Mason Crosby field goal, 34-31.
Last year, Dak looked like the okay-est quarterback in the league, Zeke was suspended part of the year, the defense was spotty, and the team regressed to 9-7 and missed the playoffs for the fifth time in Garrett’s seven full seasons.
The major criticism of Garrett seems to center on the notion that he isn’t terribly creative, and young players don’t seem to progress much past what they show at their debut. He’s a smart guy, and a decent guy, but is he a motivator? Does he have the makings of a great coach? Most folks, especially Cowboy fans, would say no.
Garrett’s seemingly greatest attribute has been his ability to ingratiate himself to Jerry Jones. Jerry loves the guy. Asked earlier this year if Garrett was on the hot seat, Jones replied, “It’s fair of you to ask. But he’s not on my hot seat.”
Ah, but what about the Lazy Boy under Bill O’Brien’s tooshie in Houston? Shouldn’t it be sizzling by now?
Yeah, it’s getting there.
The parallels between O’Brien and Garrett are striking. Like Garrett, O’Brien’s Texans have been consistently … OK. He produced three straight 9-7 seasons to open his run in Houston, twice winning division titles. Like Garrett’s Cowboys, the Texans haven’t set the NFL ablaze once the playoffs rolled around. They lost to the Chiefs in the AFC wild card game in 2015, then reached the second weekend the next year before succumbing to the Patriots, a familiar nemesis.
Last season, the Texans cratered to 4-12. But again like Garrett’s team in 2015 – stop me if this is getting monotonous – you could chalk the decline up to injuries. The Texans were zipping along offensively until hotshot rookie QB DeShaun Watson got hurt, and injuries to top defenders like J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus only exacerbated the problem.
But all those guys are healthy this year. Yet the Texans are plodding along at 1-3, and the fans’ chirping and griping about O’Brien is starting to become a deafening roar.
He certainly hasn’t helped his cause. In a Week 1 loss to the Patriots, O’Brien was deservedly chastised for not calling a timeout following a questionable, “did that hit the ground?” catch by Rob Gronkowski late in the first half. The Patriots rushed up to snap the ball – because, you know, they’re the Patriots and they’re on top of things – but O’Brien could have forced the officials to look at the play by calling timeout. He didn’t. Big boo-boo.
After the game, O’Brien became defensive when asked about his decision. “No, it’s not my job to do that,” O’Brien said.
Um, yes it is. It’s absolutely your job to put your team in the best position to win, Bill. (O’Brien later walked those comments back, and admitted he made a mistake.)
O’Brien’s play-calling has been called into question, too. He’s been lambasted for being predictable, and it’s a fair criticism. Watch enough Texans games, and you can almost call out the plays before the snap. And if you can from your living room, you can bet that Joe Headset over there on the opposing sideline has them figured out, too.
O’Brien received a four-year extension to his contract last January, so he ostensibly has ownership in his corner. But this is still the NFL – coaching jobs are less stable than Trump’s Twitter feed.
So, when O’Brien’s Texans host Garrett’s Cowboys on Sunday night, call it the Electric Car Seat Bowl. Whoever loses will face a new level of percolation under their hind quarters. The losing fans will call for their coach’s head on all the Monday sports talk radio shows. The “Fire Bill O’Brien” or “Jason Garrett Must Be Stopped” Facebook groups will gain a few new members.
I still say they should just ‘rassle for it.