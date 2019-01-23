Brice Cherry: Brrrrr-avo to soccer moms and dads, the real MVPs
Indulge me, dear readers, while I serve up a shout-out. You may know it as kudos, a hat tip, a pat on the back, or a high-five. At any rate, these folks deserve our respect and admiration.
I’m looking at you, soccer parents.
With apologies to Kevin Durant for co-opting his line, these are the real MVPs – the Most Valuable Parents. When it comes to the mommas and daddies of high school athletes, they’re legitimate warriors.
That’s not to suggest that parents of tennis players, golfers and track athletes are any less dedicated to their teams or supportive of their kiddos. Not at all. Keep doing your thing, Baseball Mom. Bring your lawn chair and your homemade noisemaker, and make a ruckus.
All it means is that soccer parents get to endure the most grueling conditions of all. They’ve earned their “Freezing My Tooshie on a Wet Bleacher” badge. And then some.
The UIL soccer season begins in January and ends, if you’re so fortunate, with the state tournament in April. Basically, it spans the worst weather months of the year. In fact, let me save you some time and do our local TV meteorologists’ job for a moment. The forecast for January is going to be “a 70 percent chance of Yecch,” followed by “Partly Icky” in February.
And yet Soccer Mom and Futbol Father are gamers, man. They bundle up in their layers of clothing, huddle up under their blankets and umbrellas, and still give their shivering lips a workout cheering on young Haley or Jose.
Soccer fans are patient. They have to be. Goals aren’t as plentiful as baskets or touchdowns. That’s not the way the sport works.
But when the payoff comes, it’s heartwarming. (And, hopefully, tooshie-toasting.)
Now, I realize that winter in Texas will never be confused with the blustery blizzards of Yankee Land. In Texas, “snow” is something we drench with flavored syrup and slurp as a treat, not something we shovel off of our driveways.
I can’t help it that those Yanks decided to all live in their own personal snow globes. But you don’t ever see ‘em playing soccer in those miniature scenes either, do you? Also, believe this – whenever they come down here in August, they melt into a puddle of goo on the spot.
(Yes, yes – you Little League parents who tough it out during the brutal heat of summer deserve a game ball, too. But we’re focusing on high school athletics for today. Don’t get your sweat-soaked undies in a bunch.)
This love letter isn’t intended to diminish the efforts of the actual soccer players and coaches, either. God bless ‘em, every one. However, at least the players get to run around and get the blood pumping. That probably helps stave off hypothermia. Poor Dad and Mom must simply huddle together for warmth. Though there’s an idea – treadmills in the stands at soccer games. You get your steps in on your FitBit, and here’s a bonus – you don’t freeze to death!
Often, it’s not so much the chill, as it is the precipitation that accompanies the chill. You might be all right if you could just stay dry. But Central Texas winters tend to be soggier than America’s hopes of ever winning the men’s World Cup. As such, being a soccer parent is like passing through a car wash in the bed of a pickup truck … for two hours straight.
So, cheer for the corner kicks, but also holler for the middle-aged couple hovered in the corner of the bleachers. Admire the attackers, and also give it up for the guardian attacking that thermos of hot chocolate with one hand while snapping smart-phone photos to send to grandma with the other.
Yep, it’s boot camp every game night when you’re a soccer parent.
I’ve always admired them. I covered a match Tuesday night, and from the warm, dry comfort of the press box – hey, I said I admired them, not envied them – I again marveled at their perseverance and zeal. During much of the second half, a steady drizzle descended from the sky, yet the crowd didn’t dissipate.
That is, until the game finally ended. As the teams shook hands and started to gather their equipment, the fans made a beeline for the parking lot. You’ve never seen a set of stands clear so quickly.
They’re warriors, but they’re not stupid.