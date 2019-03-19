As Michael Scott of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company once famously said, “I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious.”
Of all the sports, baseball reigns as the most superstitious of all. The season is longer than a Baptist revival service and is prone to routine and monotony, and therefore players fall victim to funny feelings about unlaundered socks and lucky bats and magic gloves.
Believe it or not, the baseball press box isn’t much different.
OK, so everybody knows the old rule where players refrain from telling a pitcher that he’s got a no-hitter going, right? Well, generally speaking, reporters often abide by the same etiquette in the press box. Oh, when I’m live tweeting a game, I’ll still report that a pitcher has a no-hitter going – I’m there to inform, obviously – but for the most part we don’t typically discuss it openly in the press box.
If you did mention it, it’s not like you’d get kicked out. But at the Baylor Ballpark press box, what would earn you a pretty nasty stink eye – and some high-volume groans – is if you made a comment about the pace of play. Something along the lines of:
“Wow, it’s 7 o’clock and we’re in the fourth inning, this game is really moving right along.”
I might throw my laptop at you if you said something to that effect. It’s taboo to talk about the pace of the game, for we look at it as inviting a jinx. You just know that the next four innings will last three hours after a comment like that. (I actually carry this same rule over to driving in Interstate traffic. My wife knows better than to say something like, “Wow, we’re really making good time.” That’s like praying for bumper-to-bumper gridlock.)
It’s an unwritten rule, but it wasn’t always. Larry Little, one of Baylor’s former baseball sports information directors, was pretty serious about it, and actually scrawled the rule on the whiteboard at the back of the press box: “DO NOT TALK ABOUT PACE OF PLAY.”
Another weird little ritual we hold onto is a game called, “Pick to Click.” Before the game ever starts, the regulars in the press box all choose their Pick to Click, meaning, their choice on who (for Baylor) will have the best game. You get automatic points if your guy hits a home run or is named the Player of the Game by the graphics guys in one of the other booths. We keep a season-long tally on the whiteboard. No cheering in the press box is a rule every journalist knows by heart, but gloating is perfectly acceptable when your Click Pick crushes a three-run bomb.
We also play Yahtzee. No, the reporters don’t break out the classic dice game. But should No. 11 get to a 1-1 count with 1 out in the inning, it’ll read 1-1-1-1-1 across the top of the outfield scoreboard, at which point whoever is paying attention will cry, “Yahtzee!” Those points go on the whiteboard as well.
While my Pick to Click comes through every now and then, I stink at Yahtzee. Baseball games carry enough dead time that I tend to multitask. I’m usually writing a story (or three) or tweeting something or looking up a stat or, let’s be honest, possibly checking my fantasy lineup rather than paying attention to what the count is on No. 11. (Or No. 22, for that matter.)
Jerry Hill kills at Yahtzee, though. Jerry, the former Trib writer who now publishes the Baylor Bear Insider, typically scores the game on an old-school score sheet, so he’s keeping pretty close tabs on the count on the batter. However, there’s a rule to Press Box Yahtzee. You can’t actually shout, “Yahtzee!” until the strike (or ball) lights up on the scoreboard. In that respect, the scoreboard operator (this year, Brennon Arnold) wields a lot of power.
But that’s about it. See, the ballplayers are a lot deeper into it than us. I’m sure every reporter possesses their own quirks and idiosyncrasies, but they’re not necessarily superstitions.
Because, I’m sorry, if you show up to the press box wearing the same mustard-stained Oxford shirt three days in a row, just because you happened to write a particularly compelling game story for the series opener, that’s not going to fly. You’ve got to go.
Don’t worry, you may declare your Pick to Click on the way out.