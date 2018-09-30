Brice Cherry: American League's market share guarantees nothing
When it comes to American Nationalism, there’s a growing concern of a separate and unequal people.
Wait, don’t run off! This isn’t a column about politics. The topic today involves far less mud-slinging, even when a headfirst slide is involved. We’re talking baseball, baby.
Specifically, the differences between the American and National Leagues.
It doesn’t matter to which league you pledge your allegiance, it’s pretty clear which is better. The AL excels over the NL in a variety of ways. You could be a dyed-in-the-wool-jersey, DH-be-damned Nationalist and you’d still be able to admit that.
The AL owns a decided edge in talent. To wit – seven of the top 10 MLB leaders in WAR (wins above replacement) play for American League teams. If you’re not up on your analytics, WAR is a measurement that essentially calculates the most valuable players in the game. And one of the three NL players to rank in the top 10, Manny Machado, spent half the year in the AL before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The AL also maintains preeminence in the quality of teams at the top. The Red Sox crafted one of the greatest seasons in franchise history this year. The defending World Series champion Astros posted their second straight 100-win season. The Yankees and A’s, the AL wild card representatives, both finished with more wins than any National League squad. And the Indians, led by Corey Kluber, Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor, aren’t exactly slouches.
Yet, as the playoffs commence on Tuesday, do you know what all of this means?
Absolutely nothing.
Baseball is a wacky game, defined by its unpredictability. It’s a game of tough hops and bad bounces and crazy caroms. So, despite the AL’s premier position, nothing is guaranteed when the two leagues square off in the World Series.
Since baseball is a numbers game, I should present a statistic to support my thesis, right? Here’s a decent one: Since the turn of the century, the AL and NL are tied in World Series titles, with each league having won nine. Over the past six seasons, the leagues have alternated champs every year, starting with the NL’s San Francisco Giants in 2012 and followed by the Red Sox (2013), the Giants again (’14), the Royals (’15), the Cubs (’16), and last year’s Astronomical breakthrough. (Yes, the Astros are in the AL now. Try to keep up, old timer).
So, would it really be that surprising if the AL tumbled in the Fall Classic?
Well, OK. It might surprise a little. The Red Sox and Astros are Nos. 1 and 1A when calculating the best teams in baseball in 2018, and should have a decided advantage over whatever team emerges from the NL, both in hitting lineup and depth of pitching.
But I just made the point that baseball doesn’t always follow a clear path of logic. The NL might not be at the AL’s level overall, but that doesn’t mean the league is a pushover either. And recent World Series have proven to be knock-down, drag-out fracases, no matter which league survives. Both the epic Astros-Dodgers clash of 2017 and the Cubs-Indians brouhaha of ’16 went the full seven games.
Here’s another tidbit that suggest the Senior Circuit isn’t exactly in need of a fast track to the nursing home. About a week-and-a-half ago, the NL clinched the overall season series against the AL in interleague games. That broke a 14-year long streak of the AL winning interleague play.
What that says to me is that, while the AL may be better at the top, the NL boasts a prettier basement. Probably with a bean bag chair, a ping-pong table, a lava lamp and everything.
Clearly, the AL’s Baltimore Orioles were historically awful this year. The AL Central, beyond the Indians, was a dumpster fire, too. There is little question that it was the worst division in baseball.
So, yes, the Red Sox have generated a whirlwind of wins. Sure, the Astros feature stronger arms than Muscle Beach. Whoever wins the AL will be favored in the World Series.
But this is baseball. Favorites falter all the time. Even weathermen have better prediction records than MLB “experts.” Former big-league pitcher Joaquin Andujar said it best when he noted that his favorite word in the English language was, “You never know.”
Put it this way: Even when you’re out of your league, you still have a chance.