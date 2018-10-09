Brice Cherry: All the other sporting months, bow down to Mr. October
You can take your trick-or-treating and bag it.
Who needs all the festivals and the fairs, the harvests and the hoedowns? The air may be growing more brisk, but in October, there’s no truly cooler place than parked either on a sofa or a stadium seat, watching a ball game.
It’s the greatest sports month of the year – bar none.
Last Thursday night, my remote was humming, man. It was truly glorious. I found myself flipping back and forth between an NFL game, a college football game, playoff baseball, and an NBA preseason contest involving my favorite team, the Houston Rockets. Only in October.
Much of its greatness can be traced to the confluence of all those varied sports happening at once. Some seasons are just getting cranking, while still others are beginning hit their fever pitch.
Before we expound on October’s preeminence, let’s acknowledge the other contenders, or rather pretenders, on the calendar. Now, some may offer up December, and there’s certainly nothing wrong with state championship high school football or Christmas Day NBA games. (Some say Christmas is the unofficial “real” start of the season, though as a basket(ball) case, I’d disagree.) But does anyone really, truly care about December bowl games? And, honestly, in December everyone’s attention is more fixated on the holidays, rightfully so.
OK, well, what about March? Talk about everything happening at once. The pace is absolutely frenzied, with college basketball’s postseason taking center stage, but plenty of other sports vying for attention as well. Back when I used to be the Trib’s beat writer for the Baylor Lady Bear basketball team, I’d tell my wife at the start of March, “See you in April,” and I wasn’t kidding.
But it’s dubbed “March Madness” for a reason. It’ll drive you batty trying to keep up with it all. Some say that first weekend of the NCAA tournament is the greatest weekend of the sport calendar, and that’s not a bad call, but even for the most ravenous of fans, it’s still biting off more than you can possibly chew. The initial weekend of college basketball’s postseason features 96 different men’s and women’s NCAA tournament games. Throw in the Not Invited Tournament (the NIT), the NBA, NFL draft chatter, and it becomes something of information overload.
Now March goes out like a lamb – is that a baaaaad analogy? – and gives way to the more peaceful pace of April. You’ve got the Final Four, the Masters, the NBA playoffs, Wrestlemania, the NFL draft, plus the start of baseball season … yeah, April is not too shabby.
But can a month really claim sporting preeminence without any actual football games on the docket? We are Americans, after all.
Which brings us back to our buddy October. When I bask in the warm, autumnal glow of my big screen, I’m reminded of the line from the Cameron Crowe flick “Almost Famous,” in which several characters repeat, “It’s all happening.” Yet, even though it’s all happening, it doesn’t feel as overwhelming or all-consuming as the frenzy of March.
October is home to the “sports equinox,” that rare (but mesmerizing) sight when you experience at least four games from the “big four” major sports leagues – the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL – on the same day. As of last year, there had been 17 such sports equinoxes in history, and 12 of the 17 took place in October. (The first week of November played host to the others.)
But it’s not just that these sports are happening, but how they’re happening. The NFL and college football seasons are more than a month in now, and teams are starting to discover their identities. On the high school level, you get treated to a slew of big district matchups in the 10th month of the year.
The NBA and NHL seasons are just beginning, and that’s exciting, too. Just like hope springs eternal for baseball teams in April, it’s the same for basketball and hockey clubs in October, when there’s a crisp sense of optimism crackling through the air.
I’m not a NASCAR guy, but if you are, you know that season is shifting into high gear, too, with the Chase for the Cup zipping along. College basketball is peeking just around the corner, and the high school kids are also busy working on their jumpers and pick-and-roll defense.
But I think what pushes this time of year to the title of king of the sporting calendar is playoff baseball. Careers are made, and sometimes destroyed, on the postseason stage. Reggie Jackson became “Mr. October” in, of course, October, and last year I altered that nickname and awarded it to Jose Altuve, dubbing him “Senor Octubre.”
Playoff baseball – especially that aptly-named Fall Classic – offers up some of the most agonizing, riveting, exhilarating drama of the sporting year. And, no, I’m not just saying that as an Astros fan. (Though it doesn’t hurt.)
At the end of the day (or maybe the year), when all the months gather at their local watering hole, you can bet that the debate over who’s the greatest sometimes grows heated. Can’t you just imagine it:
JUNE: Brah, I’ve got two words for you: NBA Finals. No wait, here’s three more: Stanley Cup Finals!
FEBRUARY: Talk to me when you’ve got everyone in the world tuned into your most super of bowls. Hell, people get more excited about my commercials than most of your sporting events.
JULY (sweating profusely): Excuse moi? Isn’t the Tour de France, like, the most grueling race in the world?
EVERYONE: Shut up, July!
MARCH (shaking): There’s another game coming on … there’s another game coming on … there’s another game coming on …
AUGUST: Someone get March his medication. … Hey, is that you-know-who’s car pulling into the lot?
EVERYONE: OCTOBER!!!
OCTOBER: ‘Sup, guys?
NOVEMBER: You know, same old same old. Arguing sports.
OCTOBER: Again? Do we really have to go through this every time?
MAY: You’re going to show us your schedule again, aren’t you? I’m tired of that! It’s not always about quantity, you know, quality matters, too.
OCTOBER: I’m sorry, I missed that. I was too busy watching Drew Brees throw a record-setting touchdown. Oh, did you guys happen to catch the end of the Red River Shootout with Oklahoma and Texas? Amazing. LeBron played his first game with the Lakers a couple of weeks ago, did you catch that? Anyone want to go bang the glass at tonight’s Las Vegas Knights game?
MAY: Ok, man, ok, we get it.
SEPTEMBER: Yeah, stop rubbing our faces in it.
JANUARY: I’m freezing. Got to get the blood pumping. Anyone want to play pool?
OCTOBER: I’ve got a game.
MAY: Dude. Enough. We get it – you’re busy.
OCTOBER: No, I’ve got a game we can play, it’s incredibly fun. It’ll take you back to your childhood.
JANUARY: Um, OK. I’m down. What is it?
OCTOBER: World Series dogpile.
Happy fall, y’all!