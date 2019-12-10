PLAINVIEW – He might be just 6-foot-5, but Wayland Baptist University’s J.J. Culver did a heck of a Wilt Chamberlain impression on Tuesday night.
Culver, the older brother of former Texas Tech and current Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jarrett Culver, scored 100 points to lead Wayland Baptist to a 124-60 victory over Southwestern Adventist University at Wayland Baptist’s Hutcherson Center.
Culver went 34 for 62 from the field, including 12 of 33 from 3-point range, and hit 20 of 27 free throws to reach the century mark.
A senior for the Crusaders, Culver entered the game averaging 28.1 points per game. Culver had nine rebounds and five steals to go along with his amazing scoring total.
Culver’s previous season high was 41 points against McMurry University on Nov. 1.
Rhule named Dodd Trophy finalist
Baylor coach Matt Rhule has been named one of five finalists for the Dodd Trophy, which honors the top college football coach who embodies leadership, integrity and scholarship on and off the field.
Rhule has guided the Bears to an 11-2 record and the school’s first Sugar Bowl berth since 1957. The other finalists are LSU’s Ed Orgeron, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham.
Rhule was also named the Region 4 coach of the year by the American Football Coaches Association.
MLB goes swoosh; Nike logos on upper right chest of jerseys
SAN DIEGO — Baseball is going swoosh.
Nike’s logo will be on the upper right chest of Major League Baseball jerseys next season, a far a more prominent position than the Majestic Athletic logo previously on sleeves.
A 10-year agreement announced last January replaced a deal announced in December 2016 for Under Armour to take over from Majestic. The online sportswear retailer Fanatics will manufacture and distribute licensed versions of the Nike uniforms and training wear to consumers.
Majestic had manufactured MLB batting practice jerseys since 1982 and had been the exclusive supplier of game uniforms since 2005. Before that, uniforms were manufactured by Majestic, Russell Athletic and Rawlings.
AP: Gregorius, Phillies agree to deal
SAN DIEGO — Shortstop Didi Gregorius is reuniting with manager Joe Girardi in Philadelphia, agreeing with the Phillies on a $14 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement, first reported by the New York Post, had not been announced.
Gregorius spent the last five years with the New York Yankees, the first three playing for Girardi as Derek Jeter’s successor at shortstop.
Girardi replaced Gabe Kapler as the Phillies’ manager following a disappointing season in which Philadelphia faded to fourth place in the NL East. The team went 81-81 despite signing slugger Bryce Harper to a $330 million, 13-year contract.
Gregorius’ 2019 debut was delayed until June 7 after Tommy John surgery on Oct. 17, 2018, to repair an elbow ligament torn during Game 2 of the AL Division Series at Boston. The left-handed hitter batted .238 with 16 homers and 61 RBIs this year, leaving him with a .264 average, 110 homers and 417 RBIs in eight major league seasons.
