With the playoffs cancelled, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball reached their highest ranking in team history as a Division III school. According to the D3hoops Top 25 website, the Crusaders finished as the No. 9 team and were ranked No. 10 according to the WBCA Top 25 Poll. The polls were released this week.
The women’s team had a season record of 26-4 and won the American Southwest Conference tournament. The Crusaders were in the sectional round of the NCAA Div. III National Championships before the tournament was cancelled.
Last year’s team ended at No. 11 and No. 12 in the final polls.
