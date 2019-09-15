BELTON – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor began their defense of their Division III title with a season-opening romp over Albright College Saturday.

The Crusaders (1-0) won their only non-conference game with an offense that seemed to be in mid-season form, scoring their first touchdown less than four minutes into the game. The team held Albright by intercepting a pass, and scored again seven minutes after their first score.

UMHB finished the game with 374 total yards of offense, 206 yards rushing. The defense held Albright (0-2) to 273 total yards.

Mary Hardin-Baylor hosts Belhaven University Saturday at 6 p.m., which will open American Southwest Conference play for the Crusaders.

