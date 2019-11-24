BELTON – It was announced Sunday that the No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will host Huntingdon College Saturday for a noon kickoff. The game is the second round of the NCAA Division III championship series.

The Crusaders (11-0) defeated the University of Redlands, 43-14, in the first round. Huntingdon (8-3) defeated Berry College, 27-24, setting up the rematch of the 2015 second round. The Crusaders won that game, 43-23.

