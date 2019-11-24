BELTON – It was announced Sunday that the No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will host Huntingdon College Saturday for a noon kickoff. The game is the second round of the NCAA Division III championship series.
The Crusaders (11-0) defeated the University of Redlands, 43-14, in the first round. Huntingdon (8-3) defeated Berry College, 27-24, setting up the rematch of the 2015 second round. The Crusaders won that game, 43-23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.