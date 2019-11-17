The first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs has been announced, and the No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will be hosting the University of Redlands on Nov. 23 at noon.

The Crusaders (10-0, 9-0 American Southwest Conference) are playing in their 16th straight playoff series. The last time UMHB played Redlands was in the opening round of the 2016 playoffs. The Crusaders prevailed, 50-28 in Belton.

UMHB won their conference title, earning the right to play in the post-season. Redlands (9-1, 6-1 Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) came in second in their conference, and received an at-large bid. The two teams have played three other times in the opening round of the playoffs and twice in regular season games, with the Crusaders owning a 5-0 record.

