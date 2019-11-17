The first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs has been announced, and the No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will be hosting the University of Redlands on Nov. 23 at noon.
The Crusaders (10-0, 9-0 American Southwest Conference) are playing in their 16th straight playoff series. The last time UMHB played Redlands was in the opening round of the 2016 playoffs. The Crusaders prevailed, 50-28 in Belton.
UMHB won their conference title, earning the right to play in the post-season. Redlands (9-1, 6-1 Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) came in second in their conference, and received an at-large bid. The two teams have played three other times in the opening round of the playoffs and twice in regular season games, with the Crusaders owning a 5-0 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.