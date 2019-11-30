BELTON – No. 1-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor put this one in its pocket in the first half, and cruised from there to take a 42-6 win over Huntingdon in the second round of the Division III playoffs on Saturday.
UMHB (12-0) will play Wisconsin-Whitewater (11-1) in next week’s national quarterfinals. The game site for that meeting will be announced on Sunday. It’s the fifth straight year that the Crusaders have reached at least the quarterfinal round.
The visiting Hawks (8-4) had no one who could stick with Crusader receiver Jonel Reed. The senior from Fort Worth caught 10 balls for a school-record 253 yards and three touchdowns. He had scores of 77, 40 and 6 yards, all in the second quarter.
Jase Hammack passed for 337 yards and those three TDs for the Crusaders.
Huntingdon scored its only points on a 2-yard TD run from Eric Thomas in the third quarter.
Coastal Carolina 24, Texas State 21
CONWAY, S.C. — CJ Marable rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown and Coastal Carolina snapped a three-game skid with a 24-21 victory over Texas State on Saturday in the season finale for both teams.
Marable topped the 100-yard mark for the sixth time this season and finished the season with 1,085 yards on the ground to become the fourth Chanticleer to accomplish the feat.
Coastal Carolina (5-7, 2-6 Sun Belt Conference) took a 7-0 lead midway through the second quarter when backup quarterback Fred Payton hit Shadell Bell for a 1-yard score. It was Bell’s only catch of the game. Texas State (3-9, 2-6) used just one play to pull even — Tyler Vitt’s 64-yard scoring strike to Mason Hays on first down with 3:07 left in the quarter.
The Chanticleers took a 14-7 lead in the third quarter when starting QB Bryce Carpenter connected with Isaiah Likely for a 28-yard TD with 3:42 remaining.
Massimo Biscardi’s 47-yard field goal early the fourth quarter stretched Coastal Carolina’s lead to 17-7, but the Bobcats drove 67 yards in four plays — using a pass from wide receiver Hutch White to Vitt to pull within 17-14.
Marable took over for the Chanticleers on the ensuing drive. The junior rushing for 46 of the 69 yards in the 10-play march that end with Marable’s 3-yard TD run and a 24-14 lead with 4:03 left.
Vitt led Texas State on a nine-play, 71-yard drive and hit J. Hopkins for an 18-yard TD to get the Bobcats within three points again, but Likely recovered an onside kick and Coastal Carolina ran out the clock.
Carpenter completed 10 of 11 passes for 114 yards a TD, while Payton was 7 of 11 for 43 yards and a score. Likely hauled in six passes for 107 yards.
Vitt was 23-of-33 passing for 285 yards and two TDs with one interception for the Bobcats, who lost their final three games. Hays had five catches for 117 yards.
Rice 30, UTEP 16
EL PASO, Texas — Aston Walter ran for a touchdown and a career-best 149 yards, and Rice beat UTEP 30-16 on Saturday in the season finale for both teams.
Rice (3-9, 3-5 Conference USA) has won its last three games. UTEP (1-11, 0-8), which beat the Owls 34-26 last season, was shut out in the second half for its 11th consecutive loss.
Walter had 16 carries that included a 30-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a career-matching 64-yard run late in the game. It was his fifth 100-yard rushing game this season, the most for the Owls since Charles Ross had seven in 2013. Walter also surpassed 1,000 career yards rushing.
Tom Stewart tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Austin Trammell in the first quarter for Rice. JoVoni Johnson added a pair of touchdown runs in the second half.
Stewart fumbled the long snap in his own end zone, and defensive end Praise Amaewhule jumped on the ball for a Miners’ touchdown in the first quarter. Kai Locksley threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Justin Garrett in the second quarter.
Locksley completed 8 of 12 passes for 100 yards and added 63 yards rushing, but he left late in the second quarter and did not return due to injury.
SMU 37, Tulane 20
DALLAS — Shane Buechele passed for three touchdowns, Xavier Jones ran for two scores, and SMU closed the regular season with a 37-20 win over Tulane on Saturday night.
Buechele threw a 26-yard TD pass to James Proche with 10:23 left in the fourth quarter and Jones ran for a 25-yard TD less than three minutes later, giving the Mustangs (10-2, 6-2 American) a 34-17 lead.
Tulane (6-6, 3-5) and SMU traded field goals in the final five minutes.
Buechele was 15 of 27 for 180 yards with an interception. He had TD passes of 30 yards to Myron Gailliard and 8 yards to Kylen Granson to give the Mustangs a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Jones ran 18 times for 125 yards. His first TD run made it 21-7 with 2:32 left in the first half.
Justin McMillan completed 22 of 37 passes for 242 yards for the Green Wave.
