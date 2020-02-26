FORT WORTH — The Texas women stuck it to the Frogs and gave Baylor a boost all at once.
Three Texas players tallied double-doubles as the Lady Longhorns took down No. 25 TCU, 77-67, on Wednesday night at Schollmaier Arena. With the Texas upset, Baylor clinched the outright Big 12 championship. The No. 2-ranked Lady Bears had already wrapped up a share of their 10th straight title with a win over West Virginia on Monday.
Baylor (26-1, 15-0) has a four-game lead in the Big 12 standings with three games to play.
In Fort Worth, Texas (17-10, 9-6) trailed 35-26 at the half, but found a new energy after the intermission. The Longhorns opened the half on a 12-0 run. They outscored TCU, 27-12, in the third quarter altogether to streak into the lead, holding the Frogs to just 3-of-12 shooting in the period.
Celeste Taylor had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Texas. Charli Collier went for 16 points and 16 rebounds, while Joyner Holmes added 15 points and 12 boards. The Longhorns absolutely dominated the glass, winning the rebounding battle, 57-27.
TCU (20-6, 11-4) shot just 34.5 percent for the game. Lauren Heard scored a team-high 19 points, but it came on 4-of-19 shooting from the floor.
Though the teams split the season series, TCU is just 4-44 all-time against Texas.
