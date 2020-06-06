The Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational is making up the rules as its goes, but it’s hard to argue with the results.
A trio of home runs by Wayland Baptist’s Luis Vargas gave Team Independence a victory over Team United in Friday’s losers’ bracket game that was decided by a home run derby.
United was in position for a most unusual 5-4 victory until North Carolina State’s David Vasquez’s two-out, game-tying double in the bottom of the ninth. Vazquez was able to get to third on passed ball, but Vargas grounded out to end the ninth.
That allowed the officials to tweak the rules.
The CSBI, a three-day, six-game event featuring four teams from among approximately 90 players who had their seasons cut short by COVID-19 in mid-March, used a bases-loaded tiebreaker to break Friday night’s first game that was tied after nine innings. Team Liberty, starting with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, scored five runs and held on for an 11-10 victory over Team Unity. Had Unity forced another inning, the game would have been decided by a home run derby.
CSBI officials Friday opted to go straight to the home run derby as the tiebreaker, much to the delight of the players. Texas Tech’s Nate Rombach opened with a home run for Unity. Vargas took the lead by hitting a trio of three runs before making five outs. That was enough as Hunter Dobbins, a former Rudder all-stater and Rombach’s teammate on South Plains, also could manage only one home run.
Vazquez and Vargas stole the spotlight from teammate Buddy Dewaine who helped United take a 5-4 lead. With one out in the fourth inning Dewaine took over in left field for United’s Nick Schifftner who was cramping with hamstring problems.
Central Connecticut State’s Dewaine had a hit in the first inning of Thursday’s 8-7 loss to Freedom, but then made four outs, three via strikeouts. He also popped up in his first at-bat Friday with his new team, but lined an RBI single into left-center field to tie the game at 4. He was the fourth straight batter to reach against Wake Forest’s Austin Peel. The former College Station hurler gave up two hits sandwiched around a pair of walks. The left-hander was on the hook for the loss when Unity took the lead on Ryan Mantle’s groundout, but his teammates bailed him out.
Frank Phillips’ Ricardo Leonett opened the ninth with a single, but a sacrifice bunt failed and Chris Kanios hit into a fielder’s choice. Vazquez jumped on the first pitch, easily scoring the runner from first.
“I was just trying to stay aggressive the whole time,” Vazquez. “It’s been awhile since we’ve seen baseballs, so you can’t be extra picky, especially with all our timing thrown off. I just went in there and saw the first pitch I could drive and just took a hack at it.”
Vazquez’s second hit of the game and Vargas’ home runs lifted Independence into Saturday’s 5 p.m. against the loser of Friday night’s winners’ bracket game between Team Freedom and Team Liberty. Freedom had a 3-1 lead after four innings on Caleb Hill’s two-run triple and Davis Sims’ RBI single. The winner of that game advances to Saturday’s 8 p.m. championship.
Batters did a much better job of putting the ball in play Saturday after there were a combined 69 strikeouts in Thursday’s two games.
Both teams scored in the third inning. Unity cashed leadoff walks to Creighton’s Ryan Mantle and West Virginia’s Austin Davis for a 2-0 lead. Kodie Kolden’s single scored Mantle who stole third. Kolden took second on a wild pitch that Independence made worse by making a play. Valparaiso second baseman Nolan Tucker couldn’t handle the throw, allowing Davis to score.
Independence answered with four runs, taking advantage of a leadoff walk to number nine hitterTucker.
Central Connecticut State’s Kanios, Vazquez and Vargas had hits. Singles by Vazquez and Vargas plated runs sandwiched around a sacrifice fly by San Jose State’s Ruben Ibarra. A groundout by Louisiana Tech’s Manny Garcia scored the fourth run.
Unity scored a run in the fourth without a hit to pull within 4-3. A fielder’s choice by Florida’s Isaac Nunez scored Lipscomb’s Maddux Houghton who walked and went to third on a two-base throwing error by first baseman Ibarra.
Independence third baseman Troy Viola had two dandy plays in the fourth inning. He short-hopped a slow roller and made an accurate off-balance throw on the run to prevent Rombach to reach to start the inning. Viola ended the inning by flagging down a hard-hit grounder to his left. He spun around and used a head-first slide to take the bag for a force out before the runner.
NOTES – Fans are not allowed at the games. Saturday’s games will be streamed online for a fee at CSBI2020.com. … Thursday’s second game ended at 1:50 a.m. Friday when Oregon State’s Wade Meckler lined a single into right field to give Team Freedom an 8-7 walk-off victory over Team Independence. … Players can use wooden or metal bats.
