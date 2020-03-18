Remembering Texas sports history, March 19: Texas Western changes college hoops forever

March 19, 1966 — The Texas Western Miners basketball team made history in more ways than one as they defeated Kentucky, 72-65, in the NCAA Tournament final at Cole Field House in College Park, Md.
The Miners inspired the 2006 film “Glory Road” by becoming the first team to start five black players in the college basketball championship game. The moment was made even more historic by the fact that Texas Western claimed victory over Adolph Rupp’s all-white Kentucky program.
Texas Western coach Don Haskins, who led the Miners from 1961 to 1999, guided the Miners to a 28-1 record. That included NCAA Tournament wins over Oklahoma City, Cincinnati and Kansas to reach the Final Four. The Miners then defeated Utah, 85-78, to reach the championship game and the sport-altering matchup with Kentucky.
By winning the national title, Haskins’ squad became the only men’s college basketball team from the state of Texas to do so to date, spanning 81 years. Only the 1983 and 1984 Houston Cougars and the 2019 Texas Tech Red Raiders have reached the championship game since Texas Western won it all.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
