Remembering Texas sports history, June 13: Aggies win men's and women's NCAA outdoor track titles

June 13 – Texas A&M put together a dominating run in the team standings of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the late 2000s and early 2010s.
On June 13, 2009, the Aggies men’s 4x400-meter relay team finished second in their event to grasp the team national championship. In doing so, the Texas A&M men joined their women’s team in taking home the title.
The Texas A&M women had clinched their team national championship before the 4x400 relay even began. The Aggie women won the NCAA title on the strength of their 4x100 relay winning the gold medal.
The twin victories started a trend as Texas A&M swept the outdoor men’s and women’s national titles again in 2010 and 2011.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.