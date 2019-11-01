Following their closest game of the season, a 15-14 come-from-behind win over Hardin-Simmons last Saturday, the No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team travels Saturday to Pineville, Louisiana, to face Louisiana College at a noon kickoff.
The Crusaders (7-0, 6-0 American Southwest Conference) are on a 22-game winning streak entering Saturday’s contest. They are also on a 33-game conference win streak and a 39-game regular season win streak.
By contrast, Louisiana College’s Wildcats are 2-5 for the season, 2-4 in conference and are on a two-game losing streak. Louisiana fell to Sul Ross State, 34-13, on Oct. 19. They were off last week. While the Wildcats lead the conference in passing (263 yards per game), the team is dead last in total defense.
UMHB has a 19-0 record against Louisiana College.
