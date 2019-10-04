Three games into the season, and the No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team does what it hasn’t done yet. The Crusaders hit the road for their first away game of the season when they travel to Abilene to face McMurry University on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Last Saturday, the Crusaders (3-0, 2-0 American Southwest Conference) downed Howard Payne University, 65-0. They had a season-high 577 yards in total offense while also limiting HPU to 80 total yards and just six first downs.
McMurry (0-4, 0-3 ASC) lost to Belhaven University, 46-18, last Saturday. UMHB has a 15-2 edge against McMurry, and the Cru are looking to pocket their 100th all-time road win.
