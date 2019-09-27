BELTON – The No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is off to a 2-0, 1-0 American Southwest Conference, start following two home games. The Crusaders will host their third game of the season Saturday when Howard Payne University comes to Crusader Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Belton opened conference play last Saturday with a 23-13 win over Belhaven University. The Cru will seek to develop greater confidence as the young team strives to defend their championship from last year.

Howard Payne (2-1, 1-1 conference) is a conference leader in scoring and total offense per game.

UMHB has a current winning streak of 34 straight regular season games with 28 straight ASC wins and a 63-game regular season streak.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments