BELTON – The No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is off to a 2-0, 1-0 American Southwest Conference, start following two home games. The Crusaders will host their third game of the season Saturday when Howard Payne University comes to Crusader Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Belton opened conference play last Saturday with a 23-13 win over Belhaven University. The Cru will seek to develop greater confidence as the young team strives to defend their championship from last year.
Howard Payne (2-1, 1-1 conference) is a conference leader in scoring and total offense per game.
UMHB has a current winning streak of 34 straight regular season games with 28 straight ASC wins and a 63-game regular season streak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.