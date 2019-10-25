BELTON — It will be the perfect storm of homecoming and a heated rival coming to town as the No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor hosts No. 14 Hardin-Simmons University with a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
The Crusaders and Cowboys have used this game as a stepping stone to the American Southwest Conference championship. Whoever has won the game has gone on to win or share the conference title in the first 21 regular season meetings between the two teams. Currently, UMHB (6-0, 5-0 ASC) hold a 20-6 records against HSU (5-1, 4-1).
Last season, the Crusaders hosted the Cowboys twice, one in the regular season and then in first round of the post-season. This marks HSU’s third straight trip to Belton.
HSU is coming off a 63-0 drubbing of Belhaven University last Saturday in Abilene, while UMHB celebrated a 33-3 victory over Southwestern University in Georgetown.
BU men’s tennis goes undefeated on first day of ITA Regional
The Baylor men’s tennis team posted a 4-0 record on the opening day of the ITA Texas Regional Championships on Friday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
Baylor freshmen Rahul Dhokia and Christopher Frantzen kicked things off with an 8-3 doubles win over Abilene Christian’s Taine Bernhard and Sebastian Langdon. In doing so, Dhokia and Christopher Frantzen will join two other Baylor doubles teams in the round of 64. Fourth-seeded Sven Lah and Constantin Frantzen and sixth-seeded Ryan Dickerson and Matias Soto had first-round byes.
In singles action, Constantin Frantzen captured a 6-3, 6-3 win over Texas Tech’s Jackson Cobb in the first round. Then, Dickerson recorded a 6-4, 6-0 victory against SMU’s Tomas Vaise while Christopher Frantzen finished off the night with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Rice’s Eric Rutledge.
No. 1 Bears look to bounce back from loss
Top-ranked Baylor volleyball will try to recover from its only loss when it welcomes West Virginia to the Ferrell Center at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Bears (16-1, 6-1 Big 12) are one win from giving head coach Ryan McGuyre his 100th win since coming to Baylor. West Virginia comes in with a 10-10 overall record and a 1-6 mark in the Big 12.
Baylor is 8-0 at home this year. The Bears suffered their first loss of the year on Wednesday at No. 4 Texas.
Saturday’s game will be televised by ESPN Plus. It’s also Super Hero Day at the Ferrell Center, and free capes will be given to fans as supplies last.
Pantherettes clinch share of 12-6A title
BELTON — Reese Rhodes delivered a triple-double as the Midway volleyball team clinched at least a share of the District 12-6A title by sweeping rival Belton, 25-19, 25-13, 25-16, on Friday night.
Rhodes, a Texas Tech-bound senior, contributed 14 kills, 21 assists and 12 digs. She had no attacking errors in 24 swings on the night.
Midway (24-18 overall, 14-1 in district) also received eight kills from Andi Wisdom, six from Avery Acosta, and five apiece from Isabel Glasson and Gabby Jones. Jackie Clark was solid defensively with 10 digs.
Midway can seize the district title outright with a win over Waco High on Tuesday.
