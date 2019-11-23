BELTON — Beginning the defense of their national championship, the No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor opened the playoffs with a first-round win over the University of the Redlands, 43-14, at Crusader Stadium Saturday afternoon. For the fourth time, the two teams met in the first round with the Crusaders coming out the winner.
Despite the score, the Bulldogs (9-2) held the Crusaders (11-0) to 236 yards total offense and only 65 yards rushing. The difference was UMHB forced four turnovers and held Redlands to similar stats, 250 total yards in offense and only 53 rushing yards.
Next up for the Crusaders will be Huntingtdon College (8-3), winners over Berry College, 27-24. The game will be played Saturday, with the site to be announced Sunday. The game against Huntingdon is a rematch of the 2015 second round.
No. 3 Baylor volleyball improves to 13-1 in Big 12 play
Baylor’s No. 3 volleyball team grabbed its 18th sweep of the season, spiking Kansas State, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18, on Saturday at Ahearn Field House.
Baylor’s 13-1 record in Big 12 play is its best in program history, with two matches still to play. Also in the win, Hannah Lockin became the fifth player in program history to reach 3,000 career assists, dishing out 37 for the match.
Yossiana Pressley had 13 kills for BU, while Kara McGhee added 11. Shelly Stafford and Marieke van der Mark tallied four blocks apiece. Tara Wulf made 11 digs for her 14th double-digit dig effort of the year.
Baylor will play its final Big 12 road match Tuesday at West Virginia before returning home to finish against TCU on Saturday.
Rudolph fined $50,000 for brawl with Browns
CLEVELAND — Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph didn’t escape the brawl with the Browns unpunished.
Rudolph was fined $50,000 on Saturday by the NFL for his involvement in the melee that began when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett pulled off his helmet and hit him over the head with it.
Rudolph avoided suspension for his actions — he tried to pull off Garrett’s helmet and charged him — but was one of 33 players fined by the league for their involvement. The league penalized 29 players $3,507 apiece for “entering the fight area.”
In all, the league handed out more than $700,000 for discipline stemming from the ugly final seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win over Pittsburgh last week. There was another $77,206 assessed for personal fouls earlier in the game.
Garrett was indefinitely suspended by the league for tearing off Rudolph’s helmet and using it “as a weapon.” His appeal was denied this week when he told appeals officer James Thrash that Rudolph used a racial slur against him.
Rudolph wrestled with Garrett and unsuccessfully tried to yank off the Pro Bowler’s helmet before running after him and then being struck on the top of the head.
Earlier this week, Rudolph said there was “no acceptable excuse,” for his behavior. He has denied using the racial slur, and the league has found no evidence such a slur was used.
The league also fined the Steelers and Browns $250,000 apiece. The AFC North rivals play again Dec. 1 in Pittsburgh.
Cubs acquire pitcher Cotton from Athletics
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs acquired pitcher Jharel Cotton from the Oakland Athletics on Saturday for $100,000.
The 27-year-old right-hander missed the 2018 season because of an elbow injury during spring training that required Tommy John surgery. Cotton is 11-10 with a 4.95 ERA in 29 career games, all starts, for Oakland in 2016-17
Cotton was designated for assignment by Oakland on Wednesday.
He returned to pitch for Triple-A Las Vegas in July. He was 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA in 14 games for the Aviators.
Cotton was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 20th round in 2012. He was acquired by Oakland at the 2016 trade deadline in a five-player deal that sent Rich Hill and Josh Reddick to the Dodgers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.