GEORGETOWN – Sometimes a win isn’t always pretty, but a win is a win. The No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor didn’t score a lot of points like they usually do, but they scored enough to keep their record perfect, defeating Southwestern University, 33-3, Saturday.

The Crusaders’ defense made their presence known early on, holding the Pirates to three-and-outs for their first five possessions of the game.

UMHB had 380 yards of total offense while holding Southwestern to 40 yards rushing and 109 total offense. Both teams had two turnovers.

With the win, the Crusaders (6-0, 5-0 American Southwest Conference) set themselves up for their rivalry game against Hardin-Simmons University, who are 5-1, 4-1 ASC. The game will be played in Belton at Crusader Stadium with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments