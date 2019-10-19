GEORGETOWN – Sometimes a win isn’t always pretty, but a win is a win. The No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor didn’t score a lot of points like they usually do, but they scored enough to keep their record perfect, defeating Southwestern University, 33-3, Saturday.
The Crusaders’ defense made their presence known early on, holding the Pirates to three-and-outs for their first five possessions of the game.
UMHB had 380 yards of total offense while holding Southwestern to 40 yards rushing and 109 total offense. Both teams had two turnovers.
With the win, the Crusaders (6-0, 5-0 American Southwest Conference) set themselves up for their rivalry game against Hardin-Simmons University, who are 5-1, 4-1 ASC. The game will be played in Belton at Crusader Stadium with kickoff set for 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.