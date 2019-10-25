BELTON – It will be the perfect storm of homecoming and a heated rival coming to town as the No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor hosts No. 14 Hardin-Simmons University with a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday.

The Crusaders and Cowboys have used this game as a stepping stone to the American Southwest Conference championship. Whoever has won the game has gone on to win or share the conference title in the first 21 regular season meetings between the two teams. Currently, UMHB (6-0, 5-0 ASC) hold a 20-6 records against HSU (5-1, 4-1).

Last season, the Crusaders hosted the Cowboys twice, one in the regular season and then in first round of the post-season. This marks HSU’s third straight trip to Belton.

HSU is coming off a 63-0 drubbing of Belhaven University last Saturday in Abilene, while UMHB celebrated a 33-3 victory over Southwestern University in Georgetown.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments