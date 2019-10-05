ABILENE – No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor had no trouble on their first road game of the season. The Crusaders cruised to a 79-0 win over McMurry University on Saturday.
UMHB (4-0, 3-0 American Southwest Conference) scored their first touchdown with 12:44 left in the first quarter, and scored two more touchdowns and a field goal before the quarter was over. Three more touchdowns in the second quarter, with a field goal and three more touchdowns in the third gave the Cru a 69-0 lead going into the final quarter. The Cru scored their last points with a 20-yard TD passwith 39 seconds remaining in the game.
The Crusaders had 566 total yards on 51 offensive plays, while the defense forced three turnovers and held McMurry to 54 yards in total offense for UMHB’s second consecutive shutout.
Mary Hardin-Baylor will host East Texas Baptist University Saturday at Crusader Stadium, with kickoff set for 2 p.m.
