After clinching a share of the conference and a berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs, No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor travels to Alpine to close the regular season against Sul Ross State. Kickoff is set for noon at Jackson Field.
With the Crusaders’ 41-3 win over Texas Lutheran last Saturday, the team extended their record to 9-0, 8-0 American Southwest Conference. They also extended some winning streaks—24 consecutive games, 35 ASC games in a row and 41 straight regular season games. If UMHB beats Sul Ross (3-6, 2-5 ASC), it will earn the outright conference title.
