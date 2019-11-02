PINEVILLE, La. – Improving their record to a perfect 8-0, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders had no trouble in their first game outside of Texas this season. The Crusaders were clicking in all phases of the game in routing Louisiana College, 82-0.
UMHB (8-0, 7-0 American Southwest Conference) seemed to be quite adept at catching passes against the Wildcats (2-6, 2-5 ASC). Not only did the offense score three passing touchdowns, but the defense intercepted five passes of their own. In total, the defense forced seven turnovers, while the offense scored on rushing touchdowns and two field goals.
The Crusaders host Texas Lutheran Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff, for the conference championship. Texas Lutheran (7-1, 7-0 ASC) are coming off a 35-6 win against Sul Ross State.
