BELTON – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football received a hard blow earlier this week from the NCAA, but that didn’t seem to affect the nation’s No. 1 Division III school. The Crusaders romped to a 50-14 conference win against East Texas Baptist University Saturday night.
The Cru (5-0, 4-0 American Southwest Conference) trailed, 7-0, after the 10:10 mark of the first quarter. ETBU’s Tigers (2-3, 2-2 ASC) scored on a 4-yard run. It took the Crusaders less than four minutes to respond, though, capping an 8-play, 64 yard drive with a 25-yard pass from Jase Hammack to Gary Ruckman.
In the second quarter, UMHB scored in every way possible in a football game—two TDs, a safety and a field goal. The Tigers managed a touchdown of their own for a 26-14 halftime score in favor of the home team.
The rest of the scoring went to the Crusaders, scoring 10 points in the third quarter and two touchdowns in the fourth.
UMHB finished the game with 412 total yards in offense, while holding ETBU to 306 yards of total offense.
The Crusaders will play their second road game of the season against Southwestern University in Georgetown for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.
No. 1 Baylor gets past TCU in volleyball battle
FT. WORTH – No. 1 Baylor volleyball remains the only undefeated team in college volleyball as they downed TCU in straight sets, 25-18, 25-20, 34-32.
The Bears (25-0, 5-0 Big 12) leads the nation with a 28-set winning streak, including the longest set they had to play this season. During the 34-32 set, Baylor converted on its fifth match point.
Yossiana Pressley had 18 kills and one block, and Shelly Stafford added 12 kills, two aces and six blocks. Gia Milana scored nine kills and two blocks, and Kara McGhee had eight blocks and four kills.
The Bears trailed for much of the third set, falling behind 15-10. Baylor managed to pull to within one, 18-17, but the Frogs built their lead back to 20-17. Five times, TCU had set points, but Baylor battled away, eventually closing out the third set with two consecutive blocks.
Baylor will host Texas Tech next Saturday at 2 p.m.
ESPN reports Angels PR employee supplied Skaggs with opioids
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels say they don’t know whether a longtime public relations official had been providing drugs to late pitcher Tyler Skaggs, as detailed in a report Saturday on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines.”
Eric Kay, a 24-year employee of the Angels’ PR department, told the Drug Enforcement Agency he had provided opioids to Skaggs and used them with the pitcher for years, according to ESPN. Kay reportedly watched as Skaggs snorted three lines of crushed pills in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas, on the night before he was found dead.
Kay also told the DEA he believes several other Angels players used opioids, ESPN reported.
“We have never heard that any employee was providing illegal narcotics to any player, or that any player was seeking illegal narcotics,” Angels President John Carpino said in a statement. “The Angels maintain a strict, zero tolerance policy regarding the illicit use of drugs for both players and staff. Every one of our players must also abide by the MLB Joint Drug Agreement. We continue to mourn the loss of Tyler and fully cooperate with the authorities as they continue their investigation.”
Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room July 1 before the start of a series against the Texas Rangers. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said the 27-year-old died after choking on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and the painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his body.
Cavaliers visit owner Gilbert, recovering from stroke
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers visited team owner Dan Gilbert, who is recovering at home after suffering a stroke in May.
After playing an exhibition game in Detroit on Friday night, the Cavs delayed their trip to Boston so they could spend time Saturday with the 57-year-old Gilbert.
He recently returned to his home in Franklin, Michigan, after staying at a rehabilitation facility in Illinois. Gilbert suffered a stroke on May 26 after being taken to a hospital by a family friend following stroke-like experiencing symptoms.
