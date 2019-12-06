BELTON – For the 13th time in its history, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is playing in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals. They host the Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawks Saturday at Crusader Stadium.
The Crusaders (12-0), rated No. 1 in the polls, are playing the Warhawks (11-1) for the fifth time in postseason. The two teams have played a total of six times, with the Warhawks holding a 5-1 record against the Crusaders. UMHB won for the first time last year, beating UW-W, 31-14, in the semifinals played in Belton.
Kickoff is set for noon Saturday.
Knicks fire David Fizdale, make Mike Miller interim coach
NEW YORK — David Fizdale was the latest coach tasked with trying to turn around the New York Knicks.
He was given barely 100 games before the longtime losers decided it was time to try someone else.
The Knicks cut ties with Fizdale and promoted assistant Mike Miller to interim head coach Friday after two straight blowout losses dropped them to 4-18,
Fizdale ran practice earlier in the day, but was then fired along with assistant Keith Smart. The Knicks made no comment on the decision to release Fizdale after he went 21-83, a .202 winning percentage.
The Knicks have lost eight straight games, with the last two by scores of 132-88 to Milwaukee on Monday night and 129-92 The Knicks host Indiana on Saturday, then begin a four-game trip Tuesday night in Portland.
Fizdale replaced Jeff Hornacek after Hornacek had also lasted only two seasons. Perry and Mills interviewed 11 candidates before choosing Fizdale, who also was in the running for other jobs.
Rangers complete $28M, 3-year deal with RHP Gibson
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have completed a $28 million, three-year contract with right-hander Kyle Gibson, adding another veteran in the middle of their starting rotation.
Texas announced Gibson’s addition on Friday. He spent the first seven years of his big league career with the Minnesota Twins.
Gibson got a $2 million signing bonus, half payable on Jan. 3 and the other half on Jan. 15, 2021. His 2020 salary with the Rangers will be $10 million, followed by $9 million in 2021 and then $7 million in the final year of the deal.
The pitcher could also make up to an extra $4 million in performance and roster bonuses. He could get a $500,000 bonus in both 2021 and 2022 for pitching 180 innings, and a $1 million bonus in each season he is on the active roster for 150 days.
Gibson was 13-7 with a 4.84 ERA in 34 games last season for the Twins, making 29 starts and five relief appearances. He spent time on the injured list in September because of ulcerative colitis.
In 193 career games (188 starts), Gibson is 67-68 with a 4.52 ERA. His 13 wins last season matched his career high, set in his first full season in 2014. He averaged more than 172 innings pitched the past six years.
Gibson joins the Texas rotation with fellow 30-something pitchers Mike Minor and Lance Lynn, who both threw 208 1-3 innings last season. Minor is going into the final year of his three-year contract, and Lynn will be in the middle season of his three-year deal after spending part of 2018 with the Twins.
Padres get Pham, Cronenworth from Rays for Renfroe SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have acquired outfielder Tommy Pham and infielder-pitcher Jake Cronenworth from the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Hunter Renfroe, minor league infielder Xavier Edwards and a player to be named.
The trade was finalized Friday.
Pham gives the rebuilding Padres some pop after they finished near the bottom in the majors in most offensive categories last season, when they were last in the NL West at 70-92.
Pham hit .273 with a .369 on-base percentage, 21 home runs and 68 RBIs last year. He set the Rays’ franchise record with a 48-game on-base streak. He helped the Rays beat Oakland in the AL wild-card game and then batted .333 with one homer in the Rays’ division series loss to Houston.
He broke in with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014 and was traded to the Rays on July 31, 2018.
Renfroe hit 33 homers last year, his third full season in San Diego, but struggled in the second half. He hit 26 homers in each of the previous two seasons.
Cronenworth led the International League with a .334 average for the Triple-A Durham Bulls and also made seven pitching appearances, including six as an opener.
The 20-year-old Edwards has played two seasons in the minors, batting a combined .328 with 56 stolen bases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.