With an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III playoffs on the line, the No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will host Texas Lutheran at Crusader Stadium Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Crusaders (8-0, 7-0 American Southwest Conference) is looking to extend its consecutive conference titles to 15, while Texas Lutheran (7-1, 7-0 ASC) will try to break the string. The Bulldogs are on a seven game winning streak after dropping their season opener and are looking for their first ASC championship.

UMHB defeated Louisiana College last Saturday, 82-0, setting up the conference clash with TL. The Crusaders lead the series 20-1, including a 27-20 win in the first round of the 2014 NCAA Division III National Championships.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments